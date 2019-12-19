UK Dad Accidentally Orders Gigantic Inflatable Santa As Big As His House

A man from the United Kingdom accidentally ordered an inflatable Santa on online shopping site - eBay which turned out to be the size of his entire house. As per reports, Matty James bought the £100 blow-up decoration from eBay imagining it to be a maximum of 8ft. Instead, he received a gigantic Father Christmas which won't stop taking in air as he blew the gas into it. On filling the entire caricature it blew up to be as huge as his entire house!

A 25 feet Santa!

Matty told the media that he ordered it a month ago off eBay but didn't realise that it would be massive or as high as his house. He was dumbstruck when he blew in air and it kept growing and growing, on and on. He said he started to wonder it all that blowing was going to stop. Once blown up fully, the supersized Santa ballooned into a 25ft accessory, towering over the neighborhood and blocking the Southport resident’s windows.

Matty's neighbours seem amused by Santa

The next day when Matty woke up he was shocked to realise that Santa was right away staring into his window, he said in his interview. The Santa was also visible downstairs in his front room when he opened the curtains, he said. Santa was so big that it took 5 people to tether it down while it was about to blow away. Despite its huge size, Matty's neighbours seemed quite amused as they constantly stare at the huge Santa when they pass by, Matty said. The neighbours were all laughing their heads off, everyone was in hysterics, he explained. Unfortunately, the Santa had to put them indoors after alerts of strong winds yet Matty hopes to put him out again in time for Christmas.

