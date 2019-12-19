Santa And Reindeers Arrive In Style For Annual Festival In Greenwich

Annual reindeer festival and Santa’s village at Sam bridge nursery and greenhouses has started in Greenwich. Though the festival is happening from the last 10 years, the Santa arrived in a black Mercedes Benz rather the traditional sledge this year. The other people who accompanied him was Greenwich Catholic school principal Patrice Kopas and a 7-year- old, Antonio Vitti.

Festival also features three reindeers

Katie Cotter, a local resident said that her daughter Emma cheered at his arrival. She also said that her daughter thinks that the Santa is real and loves to hug him. The month-long event which ends on the Christmas eve started with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Santa’s village. Last week, three reindeers also arrived and are staying in the village for the next three months. The public is allowed to view the reindeer from across a fence during business hours.

The founder of TMK Sports and Entertainment, which is sponsoring the festival, Tamara Ketler said that people love it. She also said that she wants to promote Greenwich as a shopping and dining destination during the holiday season and that she loves seeing the kids be excited for Santa and reindeer. For Sam Bridge nursery, this is the third year of hosting the event. The store is transformed for holiday season, selling Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, nutcrackers, poinsettias. The store even sells holiday merchandise for pets. The store owner Sam Bridge said that they really enjoy it adding that it feels great to see the kids getting a kick out of this.

The festival also includes a train and a carousel. A new twist that has been introduced this year is a city tour that the train will take kids on with large pictures of Town Hall, Riverside School, the Bendheim Greenwich Civic Center, the Bruce Museum, Greenwich Point and the Banksville Fire House put all along the tracks. The business manager of the nursery said that the whole Christmas theme takes three weeks to set it up, three weeks of selling it and three weeks of taking it down. Though the staff loves it, she added.

