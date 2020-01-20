Little Girl Says ‘don’t Want To Be A Mommy Anymore’, Netizens Had The Best Laugh

In an adorable incident, a picture of the two-year child from the state of Kansas has tugged at the heartstrings of many people. In the picture that has garnered over 200,000 likes and 25,000 comments, the child can be seen sitting on the dressing table with her face away from the doll. Upon asking, Sanaa said that he did not want to be a mother anymore because her 'baby doll' was not listening to her.

Well I’ll be mf got damned. I asked Sanaa what’s wrong & she said she don’t wanna be a mommy no more bc her baby don’t listen. pic.twitter.com/ia5aOtYWi2 — 𝕄𝕞𝕪𝕩𝟛 (@Oohlala_____) January 18, 2020

Picture prompts adorable comments

The adorable incident prompted people to post funny and adorable comments.

But is she on the dresser?...playing? Please tell me you told her to get down and she didn't listen. That would be pic.twitter.com/laiiAsa32Q — Thug in a Cocktail Dress♏ (@SylJayKay) January 18, 2020

Sanaa welcome to our world! our babies don't listen either 😂 — Lolade Soda-Pereira (@Sodabod) January 18, 2020

She finally understands how us parents feel 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t6Mia7l0uE — Sequoia (@Sbraddy201) January 19, 2020

Lil kids are the funniest comedians out there 😂😂 https://t.co/QBC3gnhWcn — Dakota Jack (@dakota_renner) January 19, 2020

'The best on the internet'

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard's son, Damian Lillard Jr., won over the internet with an adorable video of him playing basketball with his father. This was before the Charlotte Hornets vs Trail Blazers game at the Moda Center in Portland. The Trail Blazers also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Dame Jr. His tweet called the video 'the best on the internet'.

“...and at guard...3 foot 1 from Portland, OR....wearing diapers.....DAMIAN LILLARD JR!” pic.twitter.com/XMZ05jEQqt — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 14, 2020

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular media personality, socialite, businesswoman, and model. She has been in limelight for many reasons and one of them is her adorable relationship with her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother-daughter duo was seen in a cute video on Kylie’s Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner's adorable moment with daughter

In the videos, Kylie used the cherry on the cake filter during her story and captured her little one crawling all over the place! At one point, Kylie appeared mildly annoyed, putting her hand to her face. But, that was not the only video the internet sensation shared. In a second clip, Stormi was absolutely blazing up at the camera and was staring at the cherries planted on her cheeks. The soon-to-be two-year-old even made silly faces at the camera, with her celebrity mom joining in.

