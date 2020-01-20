The Debate
Little Girl Says ‘don’t Want To Be A Mommy Anymore’, Netizens Had The Best Laugh

Rest of the World News

Little girl not wanting to be a mommy anymore after 'baby' doll refuses to listen to her has left netizens in splits. She is two-year-old from Kansas.

little girl

In an adorable incident, a picture of the two-year child from the state of Kansas has tugged at the heartstrings of many people. In the picture that has garnered over 200,000 likes and 25,000 comments, the child can be seen sitting on the dressing table with her face away from the doll. Upon asking, Sanaa said that he did not want to be a mother anymore because her 'baby doll' was not listening to her.

Picture prompts adorable comments

The adorable incident prompted people to post funny and adorable comments.

 

 

 

'The best on the internet'

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard's son, Damian Lillard Jr., won over the internet with an adorable video of him playing basketball with his father. This was before the Charlotte Hornets vs Trail Blazers game at the Moda Center in Portland. The Trail Blazers also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Dame Jr. His tweet called the video 'the best on the internet'.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular media personality, socialite, businesswoman, and model. She has been in limelight for many reasons and one of them is her adorable relationship with her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother-daughter duo was seen in a cute video on Kylie’s Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner's adorable moment with daughter

In the videos, Kylie used the cherry on the cake filter during her story and captured her little one crawling all over the place! At one point, Kylie appeared mildly annoyed, putting her hand to her face. But, that was not the only video the internet sensation shared. In a second clip, Stormi was absolutely blazing up at the camera and was staring at the cherries planted on her cheeks. The soon-to-be two-year-old even made silly faces at the camera, with her celebrity mom joining in.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

Published:
