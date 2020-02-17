The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Lodhi Garden,' Netizens Respond As Woman Asks To 'guess Location' At Eiffel Tower

Rest of the World News

“It is China”, commented one user. “Lodhi Garden”, said another. The social media users bombarded the woman’s tweet with memes and jokes.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lodhi Garden

A woman has sparked hilarious outbursts on Social Media by posting pictures of herself standing in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris and asking her followers to guess her location. The social media users were left flabbergasted at the woman’s quiz considering that Eiffel tower is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.

Read Kangana Ranaut's Look For 'Tejas' Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati

Read Toni Kroos Reveals Roger Federer's Successor While Interacting With Fans On Twitter

Netizens post hilarious response

It wasn’t certain whether the woman was implying to test the IQ of the users, but most perched on the comment section acting like it was ground zero. “It is China”, commented one user. “Looks like Jamaica”, said another. The social media users bombarded the woman’s tweet with memes and jokes comically trolling the lady and holding the humour intact.

An individual sarcastically told the woman that it was a lawn at an electric substation that she was posing at. Some of the users took the woman’s tweet seriously and answered her accurately saying that her location is Eiffel Towers in Paris. Check out some of the side-splitting responses from the social media users on the woman’s tweet.

Read Chelsea Sign Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, Here's How Twitter Reacted

Read Twitter, Facebook Fined For Not Moving User Data To Russia

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA EXPLAINS BRITISH MP'S DEPORT
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA