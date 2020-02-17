'Lodhi Garden,' Netizens Respond As Woman Asks To 'guess Location' At Eiffel Tower

A woman has sparked hilarious outbursts on Social Media by posting pictures of herself standing in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris and asking her followers to guess her location. The social media users were left flabbergasted at the woman’s quiz considering that Eiffel tower is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.

Can anyone guess the location pic.twitter.com/XzX45pc7FK — Danielurr (@daniela__luiza) February 15, 2020

Netizens post hilarious response

It wasn’t certain whether the woman was implying to test the IQ of the users, but most perched on the comment section acting like it was ground zero. “It is China”, commented one user. “Looks like Jamaica”, said another. The social media users bombarded the woman’s tweet with memes and jokes comically trolling the lady and holding the humour intact.

An individual sarcastically told the woman that it was a lawn at an electric substation that she was posing at. Some of the users took the woman’s tweet seriously and answered her accurately saying that her location is Eiffel Towers in Paris. Check out some of the side-splitting responses from the social media users on the woman’s tweet.

Lodhi garden, delhi — hypocrite Agent D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 16, 2020

The Eiffel Tower in either Las Vegas, Navada or Paris, France.



If neither of those, then it could be the Tokyo Tower of Japan, though I'm certain the Tokyo Tower is in a more urban setting than in the photo.



If neither of those, a radio tower — -+𝔻𝕖𝕖+- (@DecafeBrewer) February 16, 2020

Birmingham? — yung feo (@diasridan) February 15, 2020

You in Vegas? — YoungCactus🌵 (@oksoitsanthony) February 15, 2020

Waste of wonder, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi, India — वोक लिबरल Kabira Speaking 🐦🌿 (@thewordsofshiva) February 16, 2020

They made that MW3 map into a real thing — 𝕴𝖇𝖇𝖞 ➐ (@ibby_k7) February 15, 2020

Chandigarh 10 sector — Jatt Still Around 🦁 (@AMANA_13) February 16, 2020

i’ve seen this in Vegas i think !! — rona ♡ (@ARonaWillDo) February 15, 2020

Is it mars? — Khalid (@Khalid_Mirany) February 15, 2020

