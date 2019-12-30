Lost Video Game Appears On Twitch Stream 25 Years Later, Developer Thrilled

A game designer was thrilled to find out that the game he had created 25 years ago still exists. The game developer said that he had made the game when he was 12 and gave the only copy to his cousin and thus thought it to be lost. But earlier this month, he found a streamer playing his retro game on Twitch Stream.

Found the lost game he made when he was 12 years old

Rick Brewster who has loved video games all his life began coding and developing games when he was just 10 years old. He created a standard retro game called The Golden Flute 4: The flute of Immortality which he gave away to his cousin.

But in a true Christmas miracle, Brewster came across a Twitch streamer called 'Macaw' who was streaming a session on obscure Microsoft disk operating system (DOS) games. While talking to local media, Brewster said that he was thrilled to find out that the game he made all those years ago has survived and made its way onto the internet.

In a series of Tweets, Brewster has explained the process through which he created the game and developed the storyline. Brewster explained that when he was young he use to pretend to run his own studio and that while making the game he did not have a plan, he did not have a schedule, he just decided at some point that it was done. He went on to say that the game was his masterpiece.

Read: Nintendo's Switch Gaming Console To Launch In China On December 10

Read: Team Entity Gaming Becomes India’s Top ESports Team After PMCO Fall Split 2019 Finale

The Hero's Quest series, aka Quest for Glory, ended up being my favorite. The Golden Flute 4 takes some inspiration from it. You can see that in its use of the word "Hero" and in the "Choose Your Hero" screen, and in the monster battles. pic.twitter.com/c2UideJ8pq — Rick Brewster (@rickbrewPDN) December 26, 2019

So you can imagine my surprise when, yesterday, I received two simultaneous tweets asking if I had written "The Golden Flute 4" ... I honestly had no idea how this could have even happened because it should've been impossible! — Rick Brewster (@rickbrewPDN) December 26, 2019

I didn't have a plan, schedule, or anything. There was no audience, no grind, no target market. I just scribbled on it here and there and I guess I figured it was done at some point. It was my masterpiece!



(real screenshot from GF4 intro/credits!) pic.twitter.com/PgNUIqtzf6 — Rick Brewster (@rickbrewPDN) December 26, 2019

I had a really weird, goofy sense of humor as a kid, which was loudly apparent in anything I wrote. You can see this in the "story page" for the game, and definitely in the GF4.DOC in the game files. (And also in everything else in the game) pic.twitter.com/LDmeYaQcEl — Rick Brewster (@rickbrewPDN) December 26, 2019

Read: 25 Years Of PlayStation: The Fan-favourite Gaming Console Celebrates Its Silver Jubilee

Read: The Witcher Star Henry Cavill Reveals THIS Is How He Likes Gaming