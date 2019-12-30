The Debate
Lost Video Game Appears On Twitch Stream 25 Years Later, Developer Thrilled

Rest of the World News

 A programmer was thrilled to find out that the lost game he had created 25 years has still survived. The programmer said that he made the game when he was 12.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
lost

A game designer was thrilled to find out that the game he had created 25 years ago still exists. The game developer said that he had made the game when he was 12 and gave the only copy to his cousin and thus thought it to be lost. But earlier this month, he found a streamer playing his retro game on Twitch Stream.

Found the lost game he made when he was 12 years old

Rick Brewster who has loved video games all his life began coding and developing games when he was just 10 years old. He created a standard retro game called The Golden Flute 4: The flute of Immortality which he gave away to his cousin.

But in a true Christmas miracle, Brewster came across a Twitch streamer called 'Macaw' who was streaming a session on obscure Microsoft disk operating system (DOS) games. While talking to local media, Brewster said that he was thrilled to find out that the game he made all those years ago has survived and made its way onto the internet.

In a series of Tweets, Brewster has explained the process through which he created the game and developed the storyline. Brewster explained that when he was young he use to pretend to run his own studio and that while making the game he did not have a plan, he did not have a schedule, he just decided at some point that it was done. He went on to say that the game was his masterpiece.

Published:
