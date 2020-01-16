Brad Pitt's 'Benjamin Button' To Leonardo's 'Titanic'; Films Where The Protagonist Dies

Film industries have been growing rapidly in terms of storyline. From a happy ending of the lead characters finally getting together to that of the main character facing a tragic death, movie industry accounts to create thrill and entertain the audience. One of the most common storylines that are followed in the movies is the death of the main character at the end. There are several Hollywood movies in which the protagonist of the story, after facing a lot of struggle and saving everyone at the end, faces a tragic death. Here are a few of these Hollywood movies where the main character dies at the end of the story.

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button is an epic fantasy drama directed by David Fincher. It is a story about Benjamin Button whose character is played by Brad Pitt, who was born as an old man and bizarrely ages backward until he ends up like a little baby. He faces a tragic death at the age of 84 when he turns to a little baby as he passes away in the arms of Daisy, the woman he loves.

Titanic

Helmed by James Cameron, Titanic is a historical disaster flick that sees a poor boy Jack essayed by Leonardo DiCaprio falling for rich girl Rose performed by Kate Winslet aboard the doomed vessel. But Jack ends up dead because of the drowning of Titanic.

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby released in 2013 and is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel. The story revolves around a rich boy Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his emotional affair with Daisy (Carey Mulligan) in the 1920s. As Jay Gatsby gets trapped in his own lies, he is confronted by George (Jason Clarke) whose wife is killed by Gatsby accidentally. He gets shot by George and his dead body drifts into his pool.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X Men: The Last Stand is the third installment of the X-Men franchise. Famke Jannsen playing the character of Jean Grey unexpectedly returns after he dies in X2, but she is evolved into the Dark Phoenix, a formidable weapon that Magneto hopes to exploit. During the action sequence of the film, Dark Phoenix is responsible for killing Professor X by using her powers to levitate and then obliterate him.

