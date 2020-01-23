Best Things To Do In Belfast: Take A Tour Of The Birthplace Of RMS Titanic

Belfast is the capital and the largest city of Northern Ireland, which is a part of the United Kingdom. The city is known best for the being the birthplace of RMS Titanic. Belfast was granted the city status in the year 1888 by Queen Victoria, as until then it was known as a county.

Where is Belfast?

Belfast stands on the east coast of Northern Ireland. It is right at the banks of the River Lagan. It was and is still known, as one of the most important shipping ports of the United Kingdom.

Places to visit in Belfast

Titanic Belfast

Titanic Belfast is a museum that commemorates the tragedy of RMS Titanic. The museum has nine galleries and is as tall as the height of the actual ship. The museum holds the complete story of the ship, how it was made like a dream come true as well as how it met its end, like the worst nightmare. It is advisable to book tickets of the museum in advance since it is one of the busiest tourists attractions.

St George's Market

To experience the authentic culture and life of Belfast, you can head to St George's Market. There are more than 150 traders with the stalls packed with metalworks and antiques. But the best attraction of St George's Market is the food. You can have the best of seafood, bread, goat meat and also a type of soda bread famous in the market!

Black Taxi Tour

The buildings and walls in Belfast have a lot of famous wall art. There is a black taxi tour that you can go on to see some of the best wall arts in the city. These drivers will also give information on the traditions and history of the city. They also talk about the dark times the city went through during the Troubles in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ulster Museum

Ulster Museum is also one of the busiest attractions of Belfast. The museum holds exhibits of fossils and also the only dinosaur bones found in Ireland. The Museum also has an Egyptian mummy, Takabuti. There are also jewellery, artwork, daily objects and cutlery used in medieval times to celebrate the culture of the city.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock