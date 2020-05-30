Madagascar Expresses Gratitude To India For Supplying COVID-19 Related Essential Medicines

As soon as the Indian Naval Ship 'Kesari' reached Port Antsiranana in Madagascar on Wednesday with Coronavirus related medical essentials consignment, the Madagascar government expressed its gratitude to India for providing assistance amid the pandemic crisis.

The Embassy of India in Antananarivo, Madagascar and Comoros in a tweet said: "Today the Foreign Minister, M Tehindrazanarivelo Liva Djacoba received Ambassador Abhay Kumar and thanked the Government of India for supplying essential medicines to Madagascar by deploying INS Kesari to fight COVID19".

As part of Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari entered Port Antsiranana, Madagascar on May 27, Indian Ministry of Defence, stated in its release.

"The Government of India in these difficult times is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. INS Kesari carried a consignment of COVID related essential medicines for the people of Madagascar," it said.

The assistance to Madagascar is a part of India's outreach amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The deployment also resonates the vision of our Prime Minister of Security and Growth for All in the Region 'SAGAR' and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries of the IOR. The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of External Affairs and other agencies of the Government of India," the release said.

'Mission Sagar' by the Indian Navy

In a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic in regions across the Indian Ocean, the Government of India had sent Indian Naval Ship Kesari to Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles, carrying on board two Medical Assistance Teams, consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines and food items. This assistance was provided as a response to the requests made by their governments to deal with the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)