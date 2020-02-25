'Make It Happen': Netizens Unite To Help Young Ganesh Meet His 'hero' Donald Trump

As United States President Donald Trump is currently on his maiden trip to India, the internet users have united to make Ganesh meet the POTUS. The heartwarming story of Ganesh Francesco Srinivasan, an Indian-American is also the result of the amalgamation of US and India. While he was living in Ohio, the doctors diagnosed the five-year-old boy with autism. But it was only the neurosurgeons in Mumbai who were able to help Ganesh with “revolutionary regenerative science of Stem cells”.

According to Ganesh, the US President is a “hero” and wishes to meet him. Therefore, the Twitter users who are trying to make it happen are sharing posts with the hashtag, '#TrumpPleaseMeetGanesh'. According to Autism Connect, it is Ganesh's “ultimate dream” to meet Trump whose campaigns of “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great 2020” have also inspired the little boy. It was the same group, which not only shared the video revealing Ganesh's journey from the United States to India but claimed that it was the commonality of scientific innovation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump which has benefitted Ganesh.

Read - Donald Trump Lauds Indian Cinema; Mentions 'DDLJ', 'Sholay' & Other Films In Speech

'Trump please meet Ganesh'

Thousands of netizens have tagged Trump and PM Modi in their posts urging the leaders to meet Ganesh. Most people were also seen getting emotional at the boy's story who wants to meet his "hero". Now, not only Ganesh, and his parents but several internet users hope that in the remaining hours of Trump's visit, the two meet.

Read - WATCH: US President Donald Trump & Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Riveting Interaction

https://t.co/Nyh2hGEv2H watch this video and share as much as you can #TrumpPleaseMeetGanesh

Ganesh a young boy suffering from autism wants to meet his real life hero

Let this school boy fulfil his dream of meeting hs hero@POTUS @realDonaldTrump@narendramodi @PMOIndia @TeamTrump — Divya Badlani (@divya_badlani) February 25, 2020

#TrumpPleaseMeetGanesh He wants to meet you... sir please do not let him down once you meet this child becoz every child dreams of meeting their hero..... pic.twitter.com/B2s9UILAW8 — Aish (@aishwaryaraib4u) February 25, 2020

A young autistic boy wishes to do exactlythat please #TrumpPleaseMeetGanesh pic.twitter.com/24hMsiq7eR — Guru【Villain】 (@Mukeshjha639) February 25, 2020

Read - Kevin Pietersen Asks Donald Trump To Research On How To Pronounce Legends' Names

Read - 'Where Is India': Curious Americans Search On Google Amid Donald Trump's Visit