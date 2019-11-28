China: Man Buys Game Character For $1.4 Million, Friend Sells It For $552

A Chinese man who spent $1.4 million buying a game character in Justice Online (multiplayer online role-playing game) was left baffled after his friend sold the character for a mere $552 using the in-game market place. According to reports, the man's friend was given the gaming character to play before he sold it for a mere sum of $552. The friend said that he made a typing mistake while mentioning the character's price due to exhaustion from playing games for a really long time. He further added that he made a mistake and was trying to sell the character back to his friend.

Man sues both his friend and NetEase

The man who paid more than a million for the character sued both his friend and NetEase, the parent company of Justice Online. The lawsuit was settled as the company reversed the transaction, returning the character to its original owner. However, the plaintiff had to pay $13,000 in damages to the person who bought the character from the man's friend.

The National Press and Publication Administration of China on November 5 released a set of rules and regulations to be followed by gamers. As per reports, the children under the age of 18 have been banned from playing any online games after 10 pm and before 8 am. The minors will be allowed to play games for a time period of 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on the weekends.

Read: Team SOUL And Team Entity Gaming Now Only Hope For India At PMCO Fall Split 2019

Chinese government tackles gaming addiction

The new regulations have been drafted so that there can be a restriction to the money spent on the online games which range from 200 yuan ($29) to 400 yuan ($57) depending on the age group. The rules imposed by the government have asked the minors to provide their identification numbers whenever they log in to play games.

Read: Amazon Quiz Today Answers: November 22, 2019 | Win A ‘Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop’

On the other hand, the Chinese online gaming companies will also limit the number of releases considering the health concerns due to online gaming in the country. These measures have been implemented to control the unhealthy conditions plaguing the largest gaming industry in the world.

Read: Gaming Laptops Which You Should Consider Buying; From Alienware To Dell

Read: PMSC 2019 First Episode Is Here, Features India’s Own Dynamo Gaming, Team SOUL Members And Others, Could This Be India’s Own “Road To Stardom”