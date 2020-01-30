Man Charged For Marijuana Possession In Lebanon, Lights Up In Courtroom

Spencer Alan Boston, a 20-year-old man was detained by the police in Wilson County courtroom after he reportedly smoked marijuana in front of the judge. Spencer was being tried on charges of possession of drugs in a Lebanon court, Tennessee when he reportedly began preaching about the legalization of stash in the courtroom while addressing Judge Haywood Barry.

The police told the media that Spencer pulled out a marijuana cigarette, lit it and started to smoke the cigarette to contempt the court and put forth his point to the judge. Lt. Scott Moore, a spokesman for the Wilson County Sheriff's Office told the media that Spencer had deviated from the subject of the court’s hearing and instead started telling Judge Barry how important it is to make smoking of marijuana legal. He said that he had been around for 20 years and it was the first time that he had seen something like this.

Read Knicks' Elfrid Payton Ejected After Ugly On-court Brawl With Grizzlies' Jae Crowder

Read Kobe Bryant Recalls How Michael Jordan Schooled Him, The First Time They Met On Court

It's uncertain whether Spencer had a joint or a blunt in his possession

According to the reports, prior to leaving the courtroom, Spencer lashed out and shouted that people deserved better to the court and the judge.Lt. Scott Moore from Sheriffs Office further told the media that the courtroom was engulfed with loud chatters as people were rendered astonished at the incident. He added that it was uncertain whether Spencer had a joint or a blunt in his possession but there was an intense odour to the cigarette and it was obvious that he had lighted marijuana as he took puffs.

Spencer is reportedly charged with disorderly conduct, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and contempt of court. He is currently serving 10 days in prison for the contempt of court, after which he would be eligible to post a US$3,000 bond, as per the reports. He is also expected to appear before the court on April 14, reports suggest.

Read Andrade: WWE United States Champion Suspended For 30 Days After Wellness Policy Violation

Read Australia: Firefighters Discover Huge Marijuana Plants While Fighting Bushfires