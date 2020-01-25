Man Slices Books To Make Them Portable, Enraged Netizens Call Him 'monster'

There are many who like the nostalgia of old paper format books rather than carrying a much-advanced version of it in digital form. When a Twitter user named Alex Christofi suggested an idea as in how we could cut short the weight and the bulky nature of books, it sent shock waves across the microblogging platform. Users were angry to an extent where they even called Alex a 'book murderer'. Alex in his Twitter post asked that if anyone else cut their long books into half to make them portable, which bookworms on social media couldn't fathom.

The viral post

The post immediately left netizens enraged and hundreds of users came flocking in to call Alex out for what they termed as an 'inhumane' behaviour on his part. Many book lovers from publications to writers everyone got involved in trolling Alex, even a New York Police Department cop came in at one moment when the situation intensified. A section of people wondered why he simply didn't move to electronic books or audiobooks to completely get rid of the hassle of carrying books.

Yesterday my colleague called me a 'book murderer' because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/VQUUdJMpwT — Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020

Is it just me, he says, posting a murder on the timeline — Joseph 🇺🇦 (@JosephStash) January 21, 2020

this is terrorism. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2020

Have you considered just getting a kindle since you don’t seem very nostalgically attached to the paper format.... YOU MONSTER. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) January 21, 2020

Our Twitter algorithms alerted us to a murder that was trending. Of course we investigated. Not exactly what we expected... 🪓 📖 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) January 21, 2020

