The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Man Slices Books To Make Them Portable, Enraged Netizens Call Him 'monster'

Rest of the World News

A man who suggested the slicing of books to make them portable is facing the wrath of enraged netizens on Twitter who are calling him a 'book murderer'.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man slices books

There are many who like the nostalgia of old paper format books rather than carrying a much-advanced version of it in digital form. When a Twitter user named Alex Christofi suggested an idea as in how we could cut short the weight and the bulky nature of books, it sent shock waves across the microblogging platform. Users were angry to an extent where they even called Alex a 'book murderer'. Alex in his Twitter post asked that if anyone else cut their long books into half to make them portable, which bookworms on social media couldn't fathom. 

Read: TikTok: New Challenge Where People Eat Cereal From Other Person's Mouth Goes Viral; Watch

The viral post

The post immediately left netizens enraged and hundreds of users came flocking in to call Alex out for what they termed as an 'inhumane' behaviour on his part. Many book lovers from publications to writers everyone got involved in trolling Alex, even a New York Police Department cop came in at one moment when the situation intensified. A section of people wondered why he simply didn't move to electronic books or audiobooks to completely get rid of the hassle of carrying books.

Read: VIRAL: PM Modi Recalls Laxman-Dravid's 2001 Heroics Versus Australia In Inspiring Message

Read: Bangladeshi Man Reunites With Family After 40 Years Via Viral Facebook Video

Read: VIRAL: Chris Morris Showcases Super Football Skills, Seals Brilliant Run Out In BBL Match
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA BACKS RAJ THACKERAY
PRASHANT KISHOR ATTACKS SUSHIL MODI
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
ROSS TAYLOR LAUDS BUMRAH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA