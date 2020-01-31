Police Dog Sniffs Out Wedding Ring After Man Tossed It Away In Rage

PD Odin, a six-year-old German shepherd police dog, reportedly sniffed out a wedding ring after an aggravated man slung the ring away over an argument with his wife. Handler PC Carol Woodall found the worried man along with his friend on a search mission with a torch on a road in Harbourne, Birmingham, around 2 am on Saturday, as per reports.

Woodall immediately pulled over and enquired with the men about their business, a friend of the frantic husband reportedly informed the handler that the angry man had tossed the wedding ring somewhere after a heated disagreement with his better half in a tantrum. PC Woodall told the media that apparently the man pulled the ring off his finger and threw it in a momentary loss of temper but in the passing moment, he immediately regretted his actions and started to desperately look for it in the area.

He said that the police German Shepherd was trained to sniff out human scent and objects and the men were exhausted looking for the ring that was extremely small to find in the area such vast, therefore, it instantly struck to Woodall that the ring must be carrying the scent for Odin.

Dog found the ring within seconds

Woodall reportedly employed the dog on the task who found the ring within seconds camouflaged in the grass a couple of inches long. Woodall added that the men could have spent all night and still would not have found it, considering it was pitch dark, and the bright flashlight in the night was obstructing the vision.

Odin, the German shepherd dog earned great appreciation and a pat for his service. Odin is reportedly a six-year-old German Shepherd dog who has been the force’s dog breeding and training schemes. PC Woodall has been a dog handler for Odin for almost 20 years and often takes Odin out for walks, suggest reports.

