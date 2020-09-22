25-year-old Who Became Paraplegic After An Accident Becomes Extreme Wheelchair Skater

A man, who broke his back in a snowboarding accident and was left paralysed waist down, has defied all odds in a bid to become an extreme wheelchair skater. The 25-year-old, Tony Thogmartin, was a serious snowboarder, however, because of the horrifying accident in 2017 he was forced to adjust to life in a wheelchair. While his friends and family believed that his career in the adventure was over, Thogmartin was determined not to give up and took up the unique wheelchair skateboarding sport.

Following his life-changing accident, the 25-year-old underwent therapy for 30 days and took a while to adjust to a wheelchair. Within a year, Thogmartin started using his aid to its full potential after which he took up wheelchair skating. Its has been almost three years, and now he is a successful athlete who trains two or three days a week.

READ: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020

According to one of his Instagram captions, Thogmartin uses WCMX (wheelchair motocross) chair. He said that following his accident, he thought his life was over and he wasn’t going to even enjoy it anymore. However, he added that in short three years he has lived more than he even did before, he travelled more places than before and is now grateful for everything that has come his way, whether good or bad.

READ: Python That Caused A Traffic Jam On A Highway In Chunabhatti, Mumbai, Rescued; WATCH

READ: Parrot Football Practice Video Goes Viral; Netizens Call Brazilian Footballer 'chosen One'

‘Nowhere near finished yet’

Thogmartin has specifically modified his wheelchair so that it can withstand the heavy wear and tear of wheelchair skating. According to UNILAD, the 25-year-old trains at a skatepark three-four times a week and other days he focuses on his body and does weight training or cardio. He said that when he is at the skatepark, everyone stops and stares in amazement at what they are watching. He added that it makes him nervous, but now he is just accepted that they are right to stare.

Given his determination and passion for the sport, Thogmartin has managed to become a successful athlete. He has won silver in the North American Championship and he even came second in the USA National Championship of Skateboarding. During his practice sessions, Thogmartin said that he has broken his wrists and fingers, however, he added that he is ‘nowhere near finished yet’.

READ: Video Of Woman Feeding Banana To Squirrel Sends Message Of Kindness, Netizens In Awe