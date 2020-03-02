Man's Laptop Destroyed Mid-air After Fellow Passenger Reclines Their Seat

Man travelling on a Delta Airlines flight took to Twitter to express his anger after his fellow passenger’s recline seat broke his new Apple MacBook laptop. Mentioning the airlines in his comments, Pat Cassidy posted a picture of his broken laptop. In successive comments, he revealed that his brand new laptop broke after the passenger sitting in front of him reclined his seat.

Read: How To Download Free Fire In Laptop/PC? Complete Set Up Guide

@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat. pic.twitter.com/QHmphXiDhH — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020

@delta Also, this one is more of a critique than a suggestion. I really appreciate that your flight attendant came over to tell me that the passenger in front of me “needs to be able to recline” and then asked him “if he was okay?” as if your seat hadn’t just ruined my livelihood — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020

Read: How To Play PUBG Mobile On PC Or Laptop: Guide To Enjoy The RPG Game On Your Computer

'It's called physics and common sense'

In his posts, Cassidy urged the airlines to post a “warning signal” that would prevent his laptop from being destroyed when another person reclines their seat. The picture which showed the smashed screen of the product has received over five thousand likes and multiple comments. While many blamed Cassidy for placing the laptop in the ‘tray storage area’ many others wondered if he deliberately did it to get a new laptop from the airlines. Meanwhile, another user, Jud Mackrill shared a similar incident.

So this happened on my flight home... pic.twitter.com/FQx7lS2ejT — Jud Mackrill 🎈 (@JudMackrill) October 4, 2019

Am I the only one to think this is not the airline's fault? You _tucked_ the screen into the tray storage area. Frankly, it's unsurprising that this would happen. — Hisham (@hisham_hm) February 27, 2020

Did seat 13a know he’d put his lap top into the seat pockets? NO they don’t have eyes in the back of their head or chair look after your gear a bit better and stop blaming others for your own mistakes — bitstewart miller (@sammydarlo) March 1, 2020

Sounds exactly like what someone who wants the airline to buy them a new laptop would say — chad_pitt (@chad_pitt504) February 28, 2020

It's called physics and common sense. If someone flies enough, you know how these things work and what not to do. — Tory Almond (@toryalmond) February 29, 2020

Read: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 Laptop Launched: Price, Specs

Read: MSI Launches The First Laptop With Mini LED Screen MSI Creator 17