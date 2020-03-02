The Debate
Man's Laptop Destroyed Mid-air After Fellow Passenger Reclines Their Seat

Rest of the World News

Man travelling on a Delta Airlines flight took to Twitter to express his anger after his fellow passenger’s recline seat broke his new Apple MacBook laptop.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man's Laptop shatters mid air after fellow passenger reclines seat

Man travelling on a Delta Airlines flight took to Twitter to express his anger after his fellow passenger’s recline seat broke his new Apple MacBook laptop. Mentioning the airlines in his comments, Pat Cassidy posted a picture of his broken laptop. In successive comments, he revealed that his brand new laptop broke after the passenger sitting in front of him reclined his seat. 

'It's called physics and common sense'

In his posts, Cassidy urged the airlines to post a “warning signal” that would prevent his laptop from being destroyed when another person reclines their seat. The picture which showed the smashed screen of the product has received over five thousand likes and multiple comments. While many blamed Cassidy for placing the laptop in the ‘tray storage area’ many others wondered if he deliberately did it to get a new laptop from the airlines. Meanwhile, another user, Jud Mackrill shared a similar incident. 

