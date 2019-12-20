IPL Auction 2020: Australia Overshadow West Indies & South Africa Players In Rare Instance

Curtains were called on the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 on Thursday and Australian cricketers would be happy to see their bank balance rise. In a shift from the previous auctions, Australian cricketers stole the show, raking in massive money. Traditionally, the West Indians and the South Africans have dominated the auction proceedings.

Here's a look at the TOP 10 BUYS 💰💰post some fierce bidding at the 2020 @Vivo_India #IPLAuction 👌🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/wxuFnBx4fq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

IPL Auction 2020: Good day for Australia's cricketers

The IPL Auction 2020 began with Australian opener Chris Lynn joining the Mumbai Indians for ₹2 crore, kicking off a good day for Australia. Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank for Aussie pace ace Pat Cummins, signing him for the highest fee paid for an overseas player. Cummins, who is in imperious form over the past 12 months for Australia, was signed up by KKR for ₹15.5 crore after an intense bidding war between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Glenn Maxwell, who recently returned from a short mental health break, was also snapped up by the Kings XI Punjab for ₹10.75 crore. Nathan Coulter-Nile also sparked off another bidding war between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, with the all-rounder moving to MI for ₹8 crore. The franchises also picked Josh Phillipe, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Green, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye in the IPL Auction 2020.

IPL Auction 2020: Lukewarm day for West Indies

The West Indies duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell were snapped up by the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab after brief bidding wars. Both were picked up by their respective franchises for ₹7.75 crore and ₹8.5 crore respectively. Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas were snapped up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals for their base price of ₹50 lakh each. Prominent West Indian players like Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder asnd Shai Hope failed to attract suitors and were unsold in the IPL Auction 2020.

IPL Auction 2020: South Africa's decline reflecting on the auction

From South Africa, only all-rounder Chris Morris had a reason to cheer. RCB went to some severe lengths to sign him, parting away with ₹10 crore from their auction purse. David Miller and Dale Steyn were the only other South African cricketers to find suitors in the IPL Auction 2020, moving to RR and RCB respectively on their base price. Colin Ingram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje and Heinrich Klassen were amongst the South Africa players that went unsold in the auction.

IPL Auction 2020: International stature reflecting on players' fortunes

The shift is significant and in total respect to their standing in international cricket. Australia have been dominant and have seen an upturn in fortunes since Aaron Finch was appointed as their ODI and T20I captain and Tim Paine as their Test captain. The West Indies have been inconsistent, having only recently seen a change in their administration. South Africa is witnessing a decline, with many players taking the Kolpak route and their administrative issues are no secret.