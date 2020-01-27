McDonald Worker Wraps Five Cheeseburgers Within Seconds, Wows Internet

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a McDonald's worker wrapping five cheeseburgers within just a few seconds. The amazing eight-second video clip shows the worker wrapping up the burgers in lightning speed in a food preparation platform with the garnishing ingredients in the background. According to the reports, the video was captured at the fast-food outlet in Ayr, Queensland, Australia. It was shared by Jukin Media with a caption that read, "This guy wanted to see how many burgers he could wrap in a matter of a few seconds".

Worker wraps burger in lightning speed

Through the video, the worker can be seen preparing the burgers and flipping them upside down on their wrappers and then the worker begins folding the papers to hold the ingredients together. The caption continues, "He quickly wrapped five burgers one after the other without messing it up". A viewer wrote, "I would prefer to wait a for a burger to be wrapped properly (you know wait a couple seconds...)". Burger 1 and 2 looks wrapped, however, the 3rd, 4th, and 5th are rushed". The video was first posted on November 7, 2019.

McDonald's comes up with a new trick

Meanwhile, earlier McDonald's has come up with a new trick on Instagram which explains how to balance the burger box on top of the drinks. It seems the internet is divided after the fast-food restaurant shared the "one-handed meal hack". The fast-food chain shared a four-step guide – complete with helpful arrows – on how to eat an entire hamburger meal with one hand, and it has gone viral on social media.

They wrote, "Fancy a one-handed meal?" "Simply unfold your burger box to make a fries tray, then perch it on your soft drink. Easy as." They further instructed that to achieve the hack, they asked to order a meal that comes in a box. They then instructed to open the lid of the box and place it on top of the drink with the straw in between the fold. Each half of the box is resting on each side of the straw. They then ask to tip fries into the empty side of the box and then rejoice a McPlate. But the social media users had mixed reactions over the hack, with many pointing out a major flaw.

