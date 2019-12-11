The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Liverpool Owner Mike Gordon Was Aboard Plane That Skidded Off Runway; Unhurt

Rest of the World News

Premier League club Liverpool's owner, Mike Gordon along with three crew members was onboard a private jet that skidded off the runway at John Lennon Airport

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Premier League club Liverpool's owner, Mike Gordon along with three crew members was onboard a private jet that skidded off the runway at John Lennon Airport, North West England. According to reports, Gordon was coming from Massachusetts after wrapping up a couple of meetings when the jet skidded off the runway.

Mike Gordon escapes without injuries

A representative of the John Lennon Airport said that the Bombardier BD-700-1A11 Global 6000 jet overshot the runway in the wee hours of December 11. Both Gordon and the crew members escaped without any injuries. The representative said that the plane skidded onto the grass and that is the reason everyone escaped unharmed.

However, the runway had been shut down for a while, adding that passengers were advised to check with their airlines before travelling. According to reports, a plane carrying Liverpool fans back from Salzburg was diverted to the airport in Manchester where planes coming in from Belfast and Amsterdam were cancelled.

A person posted a tweet complaining about the delay of his flight as the private jet overshot the runway and led to its temporary closure.

Read: Ronaldinho, Neymar And Lionel Messi Hooked On To Football-table Tennis Game Called Teqball

'Oh Jeremy Corbyn'

As Liverpool qualified for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg, people in the stands could be heard screaming the popular chant 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn'. According to reports, cameras covering the match, picked up the chants in the 85th minute as the Reds finished on top in Group E with 13 points.

Read: Premier League To Make New Changes To VAR; Introduce Hawk-Eye

Liverpool in the last 16

Holders Liverpool safely negotiated trip to Salzburg to take their place in the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side just needed to draw in Austria to keep alive their bid to retain the European Cup, and they duly beat Salzburg 2-0 thanks to two goals in two second-half minutes, by Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

Keita headed in Sadio Mane's cross against his former club to put Liverpool ahead in the 57th minute, and Salah then rounded goalkeeper Cican Stankovic to score from an improbably tight angle.

Read: Carlo Ancelotti Lines Up For Sensational Premier League Return After Napoli Sacking

Read: Premier League Planning To Introduce New Concussion Rules From Next Season

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG