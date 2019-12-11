Liverpool Owner Mike Gordon Was Aboard Plane That Skidded Off Runway; Unhurt

Premier League club Liverpool's owner, Mike Gordon along with three crew members was onboard a private jet that skidded off the runway at John Lennon Airport, North West England. According to reports, Gordon was coming from Massachusetts after wrapping up a couple of meetings when the jet skidded off the runway.

Mike Gordon escapes without injuries

A representative of the John Lennon Airport said that the Bombardier BD-700-1A11 Global 6000 jet overshot the runway in the wee hours of December 11. Both Gordon and the crew members escaped without any injuries. The representative said that the plane skidded onto the grass and that is the reason everyone escaped unharmed.

However, the runway had been shut down for a while, adding that passengers were advised to check with their airlines before travelling. According to reports, a plane carrying Liverpool fans back from Salzburg was diverted to the airport in Manchester where planes coming in from Belfast and Amsterdam were cancelled.

The Airport is currently closed, please contact your airline for any further information on your flight.



We will update you as soon as we have more information. — Liverpool Airport (@LPL_Airport) December 11, 2019

A person posted a tweet complaining about the delay of his flight as the private jet overshot the runway and led to its temporary closure.

Flight has been delayed by 4 hours at John Lennon airport as a plane has overshot the runway, all flights delayed #JohnLennonAirport pic.twitter.com/i2HJChdnZJ — Eric1878 (@Eric_Toffee1878) December 11, 2019

Read: Ronaldinho, Neymar And Lionel Messi Hooked On To Football-table Tennis Game Called Teqball

'Oh Jeremy Corbyn'

As Liverpool qualified for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg, people in the stands could be heard screaming the popular chant 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn'. According to reports, cameras covering the match, picked up the chants in the 85th minute as the Reds finished on top in Group E with 13 points.

Read: Premier League To Make New Changes To VAR; Introduce Hawk-Eye

Liverpool in the last 16

Holders Liverpool safely negotiated trip to Salzburg to take their place in the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side just needed to draw in Austria to keep alive their bid to retain the European Cup, and they duly beat Salzburg 2-0 thanks to two goals in two second-half minutes, by Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

Keita headed in Sadio Mane's cross against his former club to put Liverpool ahead in the 57th minute, and Salah then rounded goalkeeper Cican Stankovic to score from an improbably tight angle.

Read: Carlo Ancelotti Lines Up For Sensational Premier League Return After Napoli Sacking

Read: Premier League Planning To Introduce New Concussion Rules From Next Season

(With inputs from agencies)