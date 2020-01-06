The Debate
Model Who Raised Money For Australia Bushfire Crisis 'bullied' By People

Rest of the World News

US model Kaylen Ward who raised $720,000 for Australia's battle with raging bushfires has been 'bullied' and 'harassed' by the people on the internet.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Model

US model Kaylen Ward who raised $720,000 for Australia's battle with raging bushfires has been 'bullied' and 'harassed' by the people on the internet. In a peculiar trade, Ward sent her nudes to the people who donated at least $10 and sent her a confirmation. However, the 'noble deed' soon went downhill as Ward claims that people 'made the internet a dark place' for her. Not only did people leak her explicit selfies without her consent, but also sent her harassing messages. 

Read - Australian Model Manages To Raise $700k With Bushfire Appeal Involving Nude Selfies

Ward goes on to say that she is 'just a 20-year-old' and asked 'everyone' to leave her alone amid the recent wave of popularity. The US model, who decided to take a stand for the angry wildfires, has been disowned by her family, and her pictures have made their way to different social media profiles. Ward's two Instagram accounts have been deactivated while several other fake profiles have also been made by people making internet 'unbearable' for Ward. 

Read - Ways To Help People And Animals Affected By Bushfires In Australia

Ward will continue donations

The model has decided not to stop the donations but gave a new direction. On January 5, she announced about her car which she wishes to donate to a family who is 'in desperate need of help'. Again, she asked her followers to spread her 'new message' to the ones who are in dire need of a car and she could help them. The netizens swiftly gave her titles like 'woman of the year' and other applauded the 'sex-worker' for 'single-handedly' saving Australia. One of the Twitter users also called  Ward a 'charity Queen'. 

Read - Australia: Images Show Hills 'glowing In The Dark' Due To Bushfires

Read - Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Raise Funds For Australian Bushfire By Selling Her Suit

Published:
COMMENT
