'More Together': Facebook Celebrates Holi With A Friendly Advertisement

On the occasion of Holi, Facebook dropped an advertisement termed 'more together' to showcase the belief that people can do wonder when they all come together. The Facebook advertisement is all about joy and happiness and also symbolises friendship. The ad also showcases a contrast between the vibrant colours of Holi at home and the desolate 'white' snow-clad Holi in Romania.

In the video, a man name Ketan is introduced who stays in Romania. The sadness touches him when he sees his friends, back in India, video calls him and uploads Holi pictures and videos. Ketan feels sad that his hometown is bathing in colours while he is Romania. So, in a bid to cheer him up, his friends use Facebook contact their friends and friends of friends. At the end of the video, Ketan is shown plastered in Holi colours.

READ: 'May The Festivities Bring Colors To Your Life': Virat Kohli Extends Holi Wishes

Facebook shared the video on YouTube with a caption that read, “What would you do, if a friend in a land far, far away were faced with a colourless Holi, spent all alone? Would you feel bad and let it be? Or would you get on Facebook and reach out to the world?”.

READ: Amit Shah Extends Holi Wishes To The Nation; Wishes For 'Happiness & Prosperity'

READ: Holi 2020 Outfit Inspirations To Be Taken From Taapsee Pannu & Others

Festival of colours

Holi is one of the highly anticipated festivals that everyone looks forward to. Be it the kids or elderly, all look forward to celebrating the festival of colours. Considered to be one of the biggest festivals after Diwali.

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

READ: President Kovind Extends Holi Greetings; Calls For 'peace, Joy And Prosperity'

READ: PM Modi Extends Holi Wishes To The Nation On The Festival Of 'colour, Exaltation and Joy'