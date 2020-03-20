Moscow Bar Introduces 'coronavirus Cocktail' To Soothe Anxiety Amid Global Pandemic

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly, a Russian bar recently found a ‘remedy’, a ‘coronavirus cocktail’, to help people release their angst amid the crisis. Moscow’s Razvedka Bar is now selling its ‘coronavirus cocktail’ which is served in a glass with two medical syringes, one containing a red and the other a bright green liquid. The bar is serving the cocktail named after the virus in a bid to soothe people who are getting anxious by the global pandemic.

The bar posted the image of the drink on their Instagram account with a caption that read, "This is the Cronavirus cocktail. In clinical trials, no waiter was injured. Cases of infection: 0. It is necessary to take daily to prevent and combat panic”.

It further read, “Alcohol-containing products are extremely beneficial for the upper respiratory tract. It is recommended to use in cases of a panic attack, when the wild desire to purchase buckwheat and toilet paper is irresistible. P. S. We don’t want to offend anyone, just lower the degree of general panic. With love to you”.

Cocktail to help release anxiety

While speaking to an international media outlet, bar’s manager, Anton Zagariya, said that the cocktail was designed to help Muscovites refrain from panicking. He further added that the idea of the cocktail came suddenly, just like the virus. The bar has further decided to try and lower the level of tension and panic, which is the worst enemy in the current situation. However, Zagariya declined to identify the ingredients used to make the cocktail.

Meanwhile, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has launched tests of a potential vaccine. According to Russian state news agency, the watchdog’s State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has developed prototypes of vaccines based on six various technological platforms. Currently, Russia has 199 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed one life so far in the country.

