Mum Makes Her Kids Sign Cleanliness Contract, £5 Fine For Every Rule Broken

A mother of three, Katrina Neathey reportedly made her children sign a contract for cleanliness after she got tired of chasing around them to clear up the mess. While speaking to an international media outlet, Katrina said that she had spent the last two decades cleaning up after her kids, but after she found mud on her new £1,200 carpet she called the kids to the dining table and presented them with tailor-made ten-point contracts to sign.

Katrina's kids, 19-year-old Hayden, 18-year-old Joshua and 13-year-old Olivia, now have to pay a £5 fine failing to make their bed, drinking fizzy drinks in their room or leaving litter on their bedroom floor. The 36-year-old herself owns a cleaning firm and she reckons that her sanctions are 'harsh but fair'. She told the media outlet that all her kids are teenagers and in her eyes, they are all capable of keeping to simple rules.

Cleanliness contract

Katrina, who is a resident of Horsham, West Sussex, also reportedly said that so far she has already taken £20 off the kids. She said that earlier she tried to set up some basic ground rules, however, the kids started to fall back into old habits which led to her making a contract. She further added that her kids also hid their dirty clothes or plates at the back of their wardrobe, but because she is a cleaner she knows exactly where to find things.

The contract included basic things such as putting their plates in the dishwasher, only drinking water in their bedrooms and putting their dirty washing in the laundry basket. She reportedly said that she had looked after them all their lives and it was time for them to give back. While speaking to the media outlet, she even recalled their childhood. She said that when the kids started school they were really good and she even encouraged them to put their toys away in their rooms, but now that they have grown and technology and phones came into play, they would just prioritising chatting to their mates than helping out with the housework.

