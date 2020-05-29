Amid Border Row, Nepal FM Says Aim To Strengthen Relations With Neighbouring Nations

On Friday, Nepal Finance Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada said that the country aims to further strengthen its relations with the neighbouring nations. In an address to the parliament, while presenting the annual budget for 2020-21, he said Nepal's foreign policy will be drafted on the basis of mutual benefits and respect, international commitment and responsibilities and justice.

"For the promotion of national interest, relations with neighbouring nations, development partners, labour hosting nations along with other friendly nations, for the security, decent employment opportunities and social security of Nepali working abroad, diplomatic missions would be given the charge," added Dr Khatiwada.

Tense Indo-Nepal ties

The leader's remarks come in the wake of mounting tensions between New Delhi and Kathmandu after the issuance of the political map by Nepal including the Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, which India earlier had included in its map issued in November.

In the wake of Nepal's attempt to officially alter its map to incorporate Indian territories, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, May 28, revealed India's willingness to engage with its neighbour in an environment of trust and confidence. Recalling the deep-rooted historical friendly relations with Nepal, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that the bilateral cooperation had diversified with increased assistance from the Indian government for development projects. He also cited India's role in ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities including medicines to Nepal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reiterating that India was continuously monitoring the situation in Nepal, the MEA official spokesperson noted that the issue of the revision of the map was receiving careful consideration in the neighbouring country. Srivastava added that resolves such matters required sustained constructive efforts. On Wednesday, Nepal put the constitutional amendment to alter its map on hold.

(With ANI inputs)

