Nepal Government Seeks To Review Gurkha Recruitment Deal With Britain

Ahead of the recruitment of the Nepali women in the Gorkha Brigade for the first time in two centuries, the Nepal government reportedly wishes to review the military agreement with Britain. According to reports, Nepal’s foreign minister said that there are certain provisions that need amendment as they are no more relevant for the recruitment procedure.

Review of the Gorkha military agreement

Following India's Independence in 1947, an agreement was signed between New Delhi, London and Kathmandu, according to which the armed forces of India and Britain were allowed to share and recruit Gorkhas. Later in 2007, Britain decided to recruit Gorkha women in its army and detailed out its plan, but it further said that the issues of recruitment and selection standards need to be decided among the nations.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told international media that Britain and Nepal should engage in bilateral talks over the military agreement as certain provisions need to be reviewed. Considering the current scenario, certain provisions have become irrelevant. He further said that the government of Nepal should also be part of the recruitment process. Gyawali said that the agreement also needs to consider issues of pensions and other benefits, which the ex-Gorkha servicemen say are not at par with their British counterparts.

The India-Nepal joint military exercise

The India-Nepal joint military exercise ‘Surya Kiran’ which is held in Nepal, focused on the detection of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on the sixth day of the exercise. The 14th edition of the bilateral annual military exercise at Nepal Army Battle School (NABS) in the Rupendehi district of Nepal began on December 3 and will go on till December 16.

The exercise saw a participation of about 300 soldiers from both sides. The objective of the exercise is to conduct a battalion-level combined training between armies of India and Nepal to increase interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, medical and environmental conservation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief including aviation aspects.

In a series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, ‘SURYA KIRAN’ exercise with Nepal is an important exercise in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the realm of changing facets of global terrorism. This joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further boost the bilateral relations between the two nations.

