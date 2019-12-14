Nepal: Three, Including A Police Officer, Killed In Bomb Blast At Dhanushadham

A bomb blast in southern Nepal killed three people including a police officer on December 14. After a local resident called the Dhanushadham police to report a suspicious object attached to the pole in front of his house, the device detonated.

A senior police official Pradhumna Karki told an international news agency that the blast occurred as soon as their unit reached the location to investigate. Reportedly, three others have also sustained critical injuries.

The two other members who were killed in the incident were the house owner and his son. The police official died while undergoing treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.

The wounded people include the house owner's other son and daughter along with a police constable. Currently, no one has claimed the responsibility of the blast but an investigation has been launched into the case. The blast had rocked the Chhireshwornath Municipality-5 near the Mahendranagar Bazar at midnight.

"The dead includes father and son Rajesh Shah (45) and Ananda Shah (25). This morning Amir Kumar Dahal, the only Police Inspector injured in the blast succumbed to his injuries. Dahal was pronounced dead by doctors at 6:40 AM this morning," Chief District Officer Pradeep Raj Kandel informed.

Four killed in a separate blast

Even though Nepal has been peaceful after the end of a decade-long civil war, in May 2019 four people were killed and seven were left wounded in three blasts across Kathmandu.

Following these explosions, the police force had immediately shut down the areas around the blasts. Earlier in 2018, another bomb had gone off outside the Indian Consulate Office in Nepal's Biratnagar and damaged the wall of the building. On initial probe into the blast, the police officials suspected that a local political group was behind the incident.

(With ANI inputs)