Nepal's Main Opposition Party Backs New Political Map Of The Country

The Nepali Congress Party's central working committee has decided to vote in favour of the proposal to amend the constitution in order to change the national emblem that will see a new map of the country on it. According to reports, the largest opposition party in Nepal decided unanimously to vote in favour of the bill that is scheduled to be tabled in the parliament on May 31. The new map will include territories that are disputed between India and Nepal such as Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

Read: Amid Border Row, Nepal FM Says Aim To Strengthen Relations With Neighbouring Nations

As per reports, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held an all-party meeting recently to garner support for the bill, where the Congress party said it will decide after meeting with its lawmakers. The bill was earlier scheduled to be tabled in the parliament on May 27 but was removed from the agenda following Nepali Congress party's request. However, the Congress party has accused the government of delaying tactics and has blamed it for not bringing the bill sooner.

Read: 'Open To Engagement Based On Mutual Respect; Positive Efforts Needed': MEA On Nepal

The bill is expected to smoothly sail through the parliament as the ruling government which earlier lacked the numbers in the lower house, the House of Representatives, now has the support of the opposition. The government already has 70 per cent seats in the upper house, where there should be no problem in garnering the votes in favour of the bill.

Read: 'Situation Being Monitored; Trust & Confidence Required': Govt Sources On Nepal Map Row

India monitoring the situation

India is monitoring the current situation in Nepal, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. "India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts," Srivastava said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Big Diplomatic Victory For India: Nepal Puts Constitutional Amendment To Alter Map On Hold