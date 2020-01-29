Benjamin Netanyahu Says The Proposed Palestinian Capital Will Be Located In Abu Dis

In the lastest American venture, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 28 said that the US Peace Plan envisages the proposed Palestinian capital to be located in Abu Dis which is a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem. After the United States President Donald Trump unveiled the Middle-East Peace plan, Netanyahu further reportedly said that at the next session, which is expected to be held on Sunday, he would also bring a proposal for applying Israeli jurisdiction to the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead and World Bank settlements for Cabinet approval.

However, Palestinian were reportedly absent during the unveiling of the peace plan as they believe that it favours Israel and is against their goal of building an independent state. The Middle East Peace plan aims to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and further proposes to create the State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while acknowledging the sovereignty of Israel over important settlements blocs in the West Bank. The Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas has also reportedly called the plan the 'slap of the century'.

READ: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Push West Bank Annexation Plan On Sunday

US President Trump has called his plan a 'win-win' for both Israel and Palestinians and further said that he wanted this to be a 'great deal for Palestinians'. He further added that his vision gives the Palestinians the time required to grow and meet the challenges of statehood. However, Abbas has invited officials of Hamas, an Islamic militant group which is against Israel, to discuss the plan and 'unite against the plan'.

READ: Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In 3 Corruption Cases In Court

READ: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Meets Ukraine's President

Middle-East Peace plan

Trump administration has been aggressive about his foreign policy towards Israel by taking decisions against Palestinian interests. The peace plan further calls for a freeze in new Israeli settlement construction for a period of four years, during which, details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated. Trump has also sent a letter to Abbas to tell him that the territory which has been set aside for a new Palestinians state will remain open and undeveloped for four years. However, it was not clear if the freeze could be extended if a final deal is not concluded in the four years.

READ: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Mourns Kobe Bryant's Death, Says He ‘will Not Be Forgotten’

READ: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls PM Modi To Convey Wishes On India's 71st Republic Day