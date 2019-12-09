The Debate
The Debate
People Come Up With Their Own 'duct-tape Art' After Banana Sells For $120k

Rest of the World News

After the picture of the banana art went viral on social media, people on the internet are coming with their own versions of the art form.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
people

After the picture of the banana art went viral on social media, people on the internet are coming with their own versions of the art form. An Italian artist sold his artwork for around $120,000 during an art festival in Miami. The artwork is grabbing headlines all over the world and has become a source of humour for netizens.

Read: Strange Artwork! Banana Duct-taped To Wall Sells For Whopping $120K

The strange artwork was installed by an Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan who named his masterpiece 'Comedian'. The artwork was installed in an exhibition by Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. The picture grabbed headlines after an art journalist, Sarah Cascone from the United States, shared it on Instagram. According to Sarah, the picture was bought by a French woman following which a second and third series of the same artwork was installed again by Cattelan. After the second edition was bought by a French man, the gallery and Cattelan decided to increase the price of the artwork to $150,000. 

Read: Miami Beach Witnesses Life-size Traffic Jam Of Sand Art, See Pics

Many people on social media shared their own versions of the artwork with some taping vegetables and fruits to their toilet seats and work cube dividers. A user named Palebluedot1959 shared a picture of a rough sketch done by his daughter. The man asked art lovers on twitter to buy the art for $120,000 and added that the money would go on her and her sister's college education. 

Read: Germany: 500 Blocks Of Ice Used To Create Masterpiece At Ice Exhibition

Netizens create their own version

Read: Little 'family Photo' Of 17 Pets Posing Together Melts Hearts
 

Published:
COMMENT
