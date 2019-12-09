People Come Up With Their Own 'duct-tape Art' After Banana Sells For $120k

After the picture of the banana art went viral on social media, people on the internet are coming with their own versions of the art form. An Italian artist sold his artwork for around $120,000 during an art festival in Miami. The artwork is grabbing headlines all over the world and has become a source of humour for netizens.

Read: Strange Artwork! Banana Duct-taped To Wall Sells For Whopping $120K

The strange artwork was installed by an Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan who named his masterpiece 'Comedian'. The artwork was installed in an exhibition by Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. The picture grabbed headlines after an art journalist, Sarah Cascone from the United States, shared it on Instagram. According to Sarah, the picture was bought by a French woman following which a second and third series of the same artwork was installed again by Cattelan. After the second edition was bought by a French man, the gallery and Cattelan decided to increase the price of the artwork to $150,000.

Read: Miami Beach Witnesses Life-size Traffic Jam Of Sand Art, See Pics

Many people on social media shared their own versions of the artwork with some taping vegetables and fruits to their toilet seats and work cube dividers. A user named Palebluedot1959 shared a picture of a rough sketch done by his daughter. The man asked art lovers on twitter to buy the art for $120,000 and added that the money would go on her and her sister's college education.

Read: Germany: 500 Blocks Of Ice Used To Create Masterpiece At Ice Exhibition

Netizens create their own version

In response to the news some paid $120K for a banana duct taped to a wall at #ArtBasel - I’m announcing I’ve retired from politics and turned my garage into an art studio. My first piece is here. pic.twitter.com/jKhNSVkqTv — Steve “Jaguars are a Dumpster Fire” Schale (@steveschale) December 6, 2019

A banana with duct tape on a wall sold for $120,000. How about a persimmon with clear tape on a work cube divider? Bidding starts at $1. 😃 pic.twitter.com/8eHhAot05K — Marcy Nunns 💙🌊 (@MarcyNunns57) December 6, 2019

$850,000 bunch of bananas taped on a toilet seat. Serious offers only pic.twitter.com/KzFaQrgK8k — Johnny C (@johncarver2) December 6, 2019

Aight, how much would someone give me for this bag of frozen vegetables taped to the wall? The banana went for $120k so I’m expecting some high offers... pic.twitter.com/upNHDLgOTi — The Dark Lord (@NickSibilla) December 7, 2019

You missed out on the banana duct-taped to a wall for $120,000? Fear not! Here is my original piece art, a grape stuck to a cabinet door with masking tape. Bidding for this once-in-a-lifetime artwork begins at $60,000. Who’s first with an offer? #art #banana #grape pic.twitter.com/QuNb3qKix9 — C. John Schoonejongen (@JSchoonejongen) December 7, 2019

Going for $130,000 dm me pic.twitter.com/J3gusJjva9 — 𝓛𝓾𝓵𝓾 (@_DNVRGRL) December 6, 2019

Read: Little 'family Photo' Of 17 Pets Posing Together Melts Hearts

