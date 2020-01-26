The Debate
Republic Day 2020: Netizens Flood The Internet With Colourful Pictures And Wishes

Rest of the World News

Republic Day 2020 is being observed on January 26th On this occasion, netizens have flooded the internet with colourful pictures and greetings to mark this day

Republic Day 2020

On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day when the Constitution of India came into effect, social media users took to various platforms to share merssages, video messages, celebrating the glorious day. Take a look at the images shared by netizens to mark the occassion.

Republic Day 2020

All across social media users shared colourful images to mark the glorious day

 

A post shared by Surat utsav (@surat_utsav) on

A post shared by Varun Khandelwal (@varun.khandelwal) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mansi p. (@the_mansipansuria) on

 

 

 

Google doodle

As the nation is celebrating the 71st Republic Day, Google also highlighted India's diverse culture and heritage with the most colourful and creative doodle. Designed by Singapore-based artist Meroo Seth, the doodle captures the diverse culture of India. From Taj-Mahal to India Gate, the doodle also captures the wide array of fauna like the national bird, classical arts, textile and dances. 

Republic day marks the completion of India's transition towards becoming an independent republic as seven decades ago, on January 26, India's constitution came into effect. 
 

