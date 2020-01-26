Republic Day 2020: Netizens Flood The Internet With Colourful Pictures And Wishes

On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day when the Constitution of India came into effect, social media users took to various platforms to share merssages, video messages, celebrating the glorious day. Take a look at the images shared by netizens to mark the occassion.
Happy Republic Day to every Indian at heart and to our brave soldiers. #RepublicDay2020 #71stRepublicDay #HappyRepublicDay #HappyRepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0gluMUJZRh— Jogulamba (@JogulambaV) January 26, 2020
Wishing everyone a very Happy #RepublicDay on behalf of the #IndianFootball family! 🇮🇳⚽#RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020 #गणतंत्र_दिवस #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/S3qTC8aTS5— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 26, 2020
Proud to be an Indian, today & always. Happy 71st #RepublicDay to all. pic.twitter.com/gHqBmBzF8N— Ravi Gangishetty (@RaviJanasena10) January 26, 2020
Commandant 49 Bn CRPF salutes CRPF dog deployed on duty for Republic Day 2020 in downtown Srinagar. #RepublicDay2020 #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/qVfbinvuK4— Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) January 26, 2020
There is Nothing More Beautifull and Electrifying Then Our Flying Tricolor•#RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/AtDdWgsqCm— 𝙉𝙄𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙏⚡ (@heynixhant) January 26, 2020
As the nation is celebrating the 71st Republic Day, Google also highlighted India's diverse culture and heritage with the most colourful and creative doodle. Designed by Singapore-based artist Meroo Seth, the doodle captures the diverse culture of India. From Taj-Mahal to India Gate, the doodle also captures the wide array of fauna like the national bird, classical arts, textile and dances.
Republic day marks the completion of India's transition towards becoming an independent republic as seven decades ago, on January 26, India's constitution came into effect.