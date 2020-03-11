New York Cancels Conference On Coronavirus Amid Fear Of Spread

The Council on Foreign Relations reportedly cancelled a conference on 'Doing Business Under Coronavirus' in New York over coronavirus dread. According to international media reports, the organisation cancelled the roundtable which was scheduled for March 13. Other in-person conferences which were scheduled from March 11 to April 3, including New York and Washington and national events around US, were also cancelled amid the deadly virus scare.

Coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of several events like concerts, sports events, festival celebrations, around the world. As per reports, over 50 major events with an estimated attendance of almost one million people have also been cancelled in the United States alone. The annual New York auto show has also been postponed to late August.

Currently, the United States has 1,010 coronavirus patients and the deadly virus has claimed 31 lives in the country. New York has also declared a state of emergency which forced the suspension of schools and colleges in the State. As of now, eight states in the US have declared an emergency in response to coronavirus which includes Washington, Florida, California, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Utah and Oregon.

More than 90 countries affected

As per reports, schools and colleges in Italy, Iran, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and elsewhere have also been shut. The deadly outbreak has further led leaders around the world to roll out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions. The outbreak has also disrupted flight demand and several airlines have also suspended or modified services in response. Governments worldwide have stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus as it has already affected more than 90 countries.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,783 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 29 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 4,302.

