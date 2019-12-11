New Zealand: Tour Operator Hailed As Hero After Rescuing Volcano Eruption Survivors

In a Facebook post, Pursuit Fishing Charters page owner Rick Pollock praised Paul Kingi, a tour boat skipper who leapt into action when the White Island Volcano blew in New Zealand on Monday afternoon. The skipper is being called a hero after he repeatedly braved the toxic environment to rescue survivors.

Heroes step up during dire times

In the Facebook post, Pollock talks about how disasters like the volcano eruption encourage people to step up and become heroes and heroines and show their strength and character. He also mentioned that one man stood out during the disaster and that was his friend Paul Kingi. Pollock added that he had worked for Kingi for five years and described Kingi as a man who stays calm under pressure and is able to instantly take stock of high-pressure situations.

According to the post, when the Volcano had erupted Kingi had just left White Island, upon seeing the eruption he immediately turned around the boat and went to the rescue of those left on the island. Ignoring the toxic environment, he went back again and again until he was confirmed that there were no more survivors. Pollock said that he would like everyone to recognise Kingi for the hero he is.

Monday’s volcanic eruption in New Zealand has affected people from seven nations. According to the New Zealand police, 47 people on White island were from Britain, China, Germany, Australia Malaysia, the US and New Zealand. Out of these victims, eight are confirmed dead. Around 25 people are being treated at the hospital and three have been discharged. The survivors of the Monday’s eruption were evacuated by helicopter and boat immediately after the eruption. According to the police, the environment is currently too dangerous to recover the remaining body from the spot. Most of the tourists visiting White Island were from the cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, which was berthed at the Port of Tauranga. Operator Royal Caribbean confirmed that some of its guests were touring the island.

