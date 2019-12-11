New Zealand Volcano Eruption Affected Seven Countries, 25 Presumed Dead

Monday’s volcanic eruption in New Zealand has affected people from seven nations. According to the New Zealand police, 47 people on White island were from Britain, China, Germany, Australia Malaysia, the US and New Zealand. Out of these victims, eight are confirmed dead. Around 25 people are being treated at the hospital and three have been discharged.

Environmental conditions lethal

The survivors of the Monday’s eruption were evacuated by helicopter and boat immediately after the eruption. According to the police, the environment is currently too dangerous to recover the remaining body from the spot. Most of the tourists visiting White Island were from the cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, which was berthed at the Port of Tauranga. Operator Royal Caribbean confirmed that some of its guests were touring the island. It also added that it was working with New Zealand authorities to rescue the tourists.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said in Parliament that police and defence force personnel have undertaken a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island since the eruption, however, no signs of life have been detected. Ardern also paid tribute to first responders and helicopter pilots who flew in to rescue survivors. She further said that she wanted to acknowledge their courage. In their immediate efforts to get people off the island, those pilots have made an incredibly brave decision under extremely dangerous circumstances.

At least 50 people were stranded on White Island after a volcano suddenly erupted on Monday. At least 25 people are presumed dead and rest are being treated for injuries and severe burns. According to reports, the volcano erupted at around 2:11pm and was visible from the east coast of the North Island. New Zealand police have confirmed that despite several efforts to try and find trapped people there were no signs of life on the island.

