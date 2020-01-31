South Africa: Couple Invent New Gin Infused With "botanicals" Extracted From Elephant Dung

Les, a South African man, and his partner Paula Ansley have reportedly created Indlovu Gin, infused with botanicals foraged by elephants, that they obtained from the Elephant’s dung. The duo that moved to the UK recently, and worked as professors in the field of biology have invented the Elephant dung gin to contribute to the conversation of ecology and give back to the community, suggest reports

Paula, who is an avid gin lover told the media that the pair did not have any experience in distilling but let the elephants do the hard work as the food the elephants foraged as the waste was utilized to make Gin. She added that the dung was dried and put through a sanitization process before it was rinsed and dried again. She stated that each bottle was marked with the GPS coordinates of where the dung was found and the date it was collected. She said one could see that it was the winter in Kruger or summer in Botlierskop.

World gourmet manufacturers are opening up to edible animal products

In a similar development, Gourmet Grubb, a start-up based in Cape Town, South Africa is reportedly selling ice cream manufactured from bug milk. The company makes the ice creams from EntoMilk, insect milk found in the black soldier fly larvae that contain zero sugar and carb.

The company told the media that ice cream manufacturers are looking at a long term plan to manufacture dairy alternatives that can be utilized worldwide. It said that the initial step would be to create awareness amongst people via value-added products to demonstrate how the EntoMilk can be used in products such as ice cream, soon spanning to yoghurts and different varieties of cheese.

World gourmet manufacturers are gradually opening up to the idea of animal products based on the ideology of conversation like edible insect-based products. An outlet in Germany named Bigfoundation reportedly produces hamburgers using Buffalo worms in their food product. According to reports, Finland flaunts a bakery that bakes bread out of ground flour and dried cricket as the ingredient.

