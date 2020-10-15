North Korea's Missile Programs Remain 'serious Threat' To Global Security: US Defense Secy

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on October 14 that North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs pose a serious threat to international security. Last week, Pyongyang unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a celebratory parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of ruling Worker’s Party of Korea.

"We agree that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs remain a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the world," said Esper ahead of a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook at the Pentagon.

The Defense Secretary stressed the need for close coordination to establish permanent peace in the Korean peninsula through complete denuclearisation of North Korea and dismantlement of its ballistic missile program. In a joint communique, Esper and Suh urged North Korea to fulfil its commitments under the Singapore Summit Joint Statement between US President Donald Trump and North’s leaders Kim Jong Un, and other relevant agreements.

“The two leaders concurred that the cessation of hostilities on the ground, and in the sea and air...and continued United Nations Command (UNC) enforcement and management of the Armistice Agreement, maintained stability and significantly reduced the possibility of accidental clashes,” read the communique.

Defence cost-sharing

While Pentagon chief appreciated Seoul’s contribution towards ensuring a safe environment for US troops stationed in South Korea, he emphasized the importance of defence cost-sharing. Esper said that both countries must find a fair and equitable way of sharing defence cost by expeditiously resolving the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) negotiations.

Trump has been critical of South Korea’s contribution towards the cost of hosting American troops on its land. Last year, the United States walked out of security negotiations with South Korea on increasing Seoul’s contribution to the cost of American troops on its soil. The US has repeatedly blamed South Korea for not responding to their request of a fair and equitable burden-sharing.

(Image: Twitter / @EsperDoD)