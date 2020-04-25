World Penguin Day - Did You Know You Can Spot Penguins In South Africa Too?

World Penguin Day is observed on April 25 as on this day every year, the Adelie penguins in the Antarctic begin their annual northward migration. Here we are listing down places in South Africa where one can spot penguins.

Where can one spot penguins in South Africa

Boulder Beach, Cape Town

Boulder Beach forms part of the Table Mountain National Park which is one of the most popular tourist attractions in South Africa. It is also known to be one of the best parks to spot penguins. As many as 2,000 penguins reside in this park. The flightless bird can be seen playing across the shore, jumping in and out of the ocean.

Robben Island, Cape Town

Robben Island is known to be the third-largest colony of penguins. Penguins in South Africa are a more frequent sight on Robben Islands. Reportedly, the current number of penguins are approximately 13,000. The Island also has a well-known prison where Nelson Mandela was held for 27 years. It also hosts a museum that is a major attraction among foreign tourists.

Stony Point, Betty's Bay

Stony Point is very close to the town of Betty’s Bay. It would approximately be only an hour’s drive away from Stony Point. Stony point offers tourists breath-taking scenery and views. Reportedly, there are also approximately 3,600 penguins. The colony of penguins at Stony point are breeding fast which often becomes the problem for local residents. This, however, is a boon for visitors as they get to easily spot Penguins.

Two Oceans Aquarium, Cape Town

Another place to view penguins in South Africa is the Two Oceans Aquarium. It, however, has a smaller number of African penguins than the others. Although visitors are allowed to view the penguins, they are reportedly taken care of in a sound way.

