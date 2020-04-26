Penguins 'jump In Joy' After Being Released Back Into The Wild; Watch

A heart-warming video of a group of penguins released into the wild after they lost way on their migratory journey has touched the internet. The 24-second clip, originally shared by a leading US media outlet, was posted by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle. The video shows the penguins who were rescued in Argentina and then were released back on the beach of San Clemente after they were found stranded on the shores.

Von voyage👍



Magellanic penguins were released back into the wild on the beaches of San Clemente after they were found stranded during their migratory journey.



And their happiness at being with wild again....



VC- ABC News pic.twitter.com/gMnHfVJx7N — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

With over 1.9k views, the video has mesmerized the internet who can’t quite contain the happiness and excitement of the birds the minute they felt the waves of the sea. Fluttering their little fins, the penguins can be seen gently sprinting towards the water impatient to swim again. Several users on Twitter related to the scenario with being under lockdown.

Internet loves the excitement

Freedom to be able to live again, wrote a user appreciating the gesture of the animal rescue for putting them safely back in the water. “It's World Penguin Day! Their excitement on seeing the water is contagious. Perhaps humans can dream of walking into the streets in a similar fashion after the final lockdown,” wrote another user.

Freedom to live again

But Bharatiyas have no freedom — 🙏 to Bharatma & Netaji Bose (@KrishnaSatyend2) April 25, 2020

It looks similar to

Children going to school immediately after summer vacation. — VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) April 26, 2020

TY for sharing this my dear friend. 🐭🙌✌️🤗💜🤗💜🤗💜.



I do love 🐧!!! 🐭❤️🐧 — Nausicaa & Mighty Mouse 🐭 (@lfkraus) April 23, 2020

Poor sweethearts. I am such an animal lover. Can't bear to see them suffer. — I will beat cancer. (@Limbictweets) April 23, 2020

just wonderful 💜🤗 — Jennifer spencer (@Jenjusroy11) April 24, 2020

Similarly, a Shedd Aquarium in Chicago released some penguins for a field trip out of enclosures after it closed down to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the adorable video of the three penguins excited to explore on their official account on Twitter, the aquarium wrote, “Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals.” It further added, “Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviours.”

