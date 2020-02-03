Netizens Cannot Believe That Some People Don't Have An Internal Monologue

People normally have two ways of thinking. Some people think in clear sentences, can 'hear' their thoughts in a clear internal voice which may or may not sound like the way they think they speak. This is better referred to as an internal narrative. On the other hand, a lot of people think in abstract concepts. Both sets of people are mostly unaware of each other.

A social media user brought up this fact once again a few days ago and it has since gone viral. Kyleplantemoji tweeted about how people have an internal narrative and others don't.

Fun fact: some people have an internal narrative and some don't



As in, some people's thoughts are like sentences they "hear", and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them



And most people aren't aware of the other type of person — Kyle🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) January 27, 2020

Social media thrown into a frenzy

A lot of people replied to Kyle's post and described themselves in one of the two categories. A few said they belonged to the set of people who had an internal narrative.

My brain is just a god damn podcast that never ends — BERNIE 4 '20 (@ZeroHand_Love) January 27, 2020

I have a never ending internal narrative that goes on and on about raccoons and lasagna and I wouldn't change a thing — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) January 27, 2020

Wait so some people don't have to suffer through the voice in their head going on a constant monologue?? Is that what it means to achieve inner peace?? — 𝐙 (@howd9rk) January 27, 2020

The voice in my head is ADHD and on crack and it's ruining my life — 𝐙 (@howd9rk) January 27, 2020

Others categorised themselves as abstract thinkers, and had questions for the others.

Being a non-verbal thinker it annoys me that I have to almost speak out what I'm writing and reading. But I love the silence and imagining mathematical theorems. — Troels Holm (@Garfir) January 29, 2020

I've always been jealous of people who can hear their thoughts. Verbalizing abstract though is so hard and makes me feel dumb. It's a skill you have to learn. — please pee here (@pleasepeehere) January 28, 2020

Can people hear songs. Like if I’m thinking of a song I can like play it in my head and I can hear it — Madeleine (@madde_rose) January 27, 2020

A friend of mine has no mental images at all. It's called antaphantasia and for years he thought when people said, "picture in your mind..." that it was just a metaphor.



We spent hours comparing memory, dreams, and other brain-related experiences. 🤓 — Anti-War Audrey (@HedwigGraymalk) January 27, 2020

Some Twitter users were just confused.

reading thread, feeling like my thought processes work differently from most people; it's making me feel ill at ease. i often think in narration - i have a 'voice' i hear for it - but just as often, in feelings/abstractions/an 'understanding' that can't be put into words. help — 🔻🟡🟥⚪🔺 (@lou_evil) January 27, 2020

suddenly i've forgotten how i think — mel ♡𝙨 𝙢𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙣 (@azirafale) January 27, 2020

And some of us dont do either :) smooth brain :) no thinky :) — Suz (@TheSuzannahLee) January 27, 2020

