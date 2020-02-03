Union Budget
Netizens Cannot Believe That Some People Don't Have An Internal Monologue

Rest of the World News

A social media user has just revealed that some people have an internal narrative and some people don't. He also added that people are not aware of this fact.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
People

People normally have two ways of thinking. Some people think in clear sentences, can 'hear' their thoughts in a clear internal voice which may or may not sound like the way they think they speak. This is better referred to as an internal narrative. On the other hand, a lot of people think in abstract concepts. Both sets of people are mostly unaware of each other.

A social media user brought up this fact once again a few days ago and it has since gone viral. Kyleplantemoji tweeted about how people have an internal narrative and others don't.

Social media thrown into a frenzy 

A lot of people replied to Kyle's post and described themselves in one of the two categories. A few said they belonged to the set of people who had an internal narrative.

Others categorised themselves as abstract thinkers, and had questions for the others.

Some Twitter users were just confused.

 

(Graphic credits : Pixabay)

Published:
COMMENT
