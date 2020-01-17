Photos Of Brazilian Bride Performing Ceremony In Sign Language Wins Hearts

A Brazilian bride has become 'social media star' for performing her entire ceremony in sign language for her guests with special needs. Keziah Costa married Luan Wagner on January 14 and since the photos and videos from her wedding made it to the internet, netizens have not stopped applauding her for keeping all people in consideration. The 27-year-old had reportedly been a professional interpreter and also has a degree in education with a specialization in special needs.

Professional interpreter

Costa has been a professional interpreter of Brazilian sign language since 2016 and since many guests in her wedding were deaf, and some were blind, she did her best for them as a bride. A special hymn was also sung by the choir as the couple stood on the altar and reportedly Costa also broke that into sign language for the guests. The Brazilian bride later told an international entertainment website that when the choir started playing 'Hallelujah to the Lamb', she looked at her guests with special needs and realised that she is a part of their lives too. Costa then immediately handed over her bouquet to Wagner, the groom, and then 'sang' with them in sign language.

The pictures of the wedding where Costa wanted to demonstrate her deaf friends with same rights and on the same level were captured by Emerson Garbini who has reportedly been a professional wedding photographer for the last 17 years. The photographer also said the pictures are a “proof” of his clients being “most beautiful.” Most people commented on words like 'incredible', 'touching', and 'heartwarming'.

Costa also revealed that she did not expect her gesture to will 'make people move', however, as soon as the ceremony ended people reportedly came up to her and praised her immensely. The wedding was initially planned to be accessible to listeners, the deaf, along with her deaf-blind friends. The wedding which took place in Costa's church at Ribeirao das Neves in the metropolitan region of the capital of Minas Gerais has been hailed all over the world.

