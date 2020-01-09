Photos Of 'Evil Sunrise' At Persian Gulf Takes Internet By Storm, See Pics

A photographer managed to capture a unique sunrise at the Persian Gulf which appeared to be two gigantic celestial 'devil horns'. Elias Chasiotis took his 'once in a lifetime' shot during a rare solar eclipse in late December when the sun was partially obscured by the moon as it passed during the eclipse. However, it was at the same time when the sun rose, and the sky was deep red. Chasiotis happened to be at the right place on the right time to have captured the 'spectacular' image.

While talking to an international media outlet, it was later revealed that Chasiotis had already planned to capture the eclipse as it happened. But, he ended up getting more than just the eclipse, but the formation of 'devil horns'. The combination of the eclipse and the light-refracting mirage effects of the ocean surface gave the photographer an 'evil sunrise'. The netizens were seen amazed by the natural phenomena, and called it all 'sunning'.

After Chasiotis' pictures went viral, he again posted the same set of pictures processed by his photographer friend Iakovos Strikis with an even clearer look at the eclipse. The people on the internet shared them hundreds of times and one of them even said that Chasiotis 'has officially gone viral'. One of the Facebook users also said that the images 'melted her heart', while others called it 'outstanding'.

Why did it happen?

While some curious netizens were clueless about the natural phenomenon of light refraction at several angles on the difference of the temperature, others simply called it 'what it is'. 'Fata Morgana' is the effect which occurs when the light appears to bend as it passes through the layers of air having a varying amount of coolness. Even though the light actually doe snot bend, it appears to be in this case. The effect is named after the mythical Arthurian sorceress who was famous for luring sailors into peril.

