Vermont: Goat And A Dog Compete For The Mayor Position In Fair Haven

In recent bizarre news, the state of Vermont, in regards to choosing a new mayor for a town are making a goat named Lincoln and a dog named Sammy compete. According to an international media outlet, the goat was made the honorary mayor of Fair Haven back in 2019 after the town mayor came up with a 'pet mayor election' idea to raise money for a community playground. However, this time the goat will be competing with a dog to retain the position.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the resident of Fair Haven, Cheryl Davaiau said that the children of the town started taking interest in the mayor election process after the competing candidates turned out to be a dog and a goat. She further added that her granddaughter got a picture taken with Lincoln the goat which was liked and shared by many.

Sammy is a German Shepherd and was nominated for the elections by the police. The canine also visits local schools every day with a resource officer and attends several concerts in the town parks. Once, Sammy, the dog was nominated for the election, the Fair Haven officials decided that Lincoln would also run for Mayor. According to reports, the election will be held on March 3 and a GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for the proposed community playground. Every town member also has to contribute $1 to the fund before voting.

Seven months old mayor

In another bizarre incident, last month, the youngest mayor in the history of America was sworn in. William Charles "Charlie" McMillian was just seven months old when elected to serve the Whitehall community in Texas, United States. Charlie was elected in October'19 to serve the Whitehall community and took oath as mayor on December 15, 2019.

The adorable baby was elected to the position after he became the highest bidder at a fundraiser. The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Fundraiser auctions the position of mayor ever year and 2019 was Charlie's turn to take the seat as he became the highest bidder in the auction. The seven-month-old baby took the oath like any other traditional government oath-taking ceremony but at a lower scale. His oath-taking was also marked by performances from local high school dance groups, the band playing patriotic music and even mock secret service.

(with inputs from agencies)