Canada: Police Mistake Trapped Goat's Bleating Yelp For A Screaming Child

Police in Canada's Ottawa rushed to the rescue of a screaming child after receiving reports of the child being in possible distress, however, what they found on the spot left many social media users amused. The Ottawa police immediately rushed to check out a report of a child calling for help on January 27.

The complainant informed the police that they could hear sounds of a child screaming from a wooded area near his property. They reached the spot and searched but could not find any child. But to their utter surprise, they found a goat with its head stuck in a fence helplessly bleating.

Police's Statement

The police released a statement on February 3, which read, "Police were called to a rural address in the west end early evening on January 27, when a resident heard what he believed was a child calling for help. All the complainant could say was the sound was coming from a wooded area in the north end of his property. Officers searched in the dark but didn’t hear anything, nor did they find a child in distress. They went to check with neighbouring houses and at one residence, spoke with a woman who could account for all three of her children."

"Her husband came in while police were there and reported his goat had been screaming earlier. When he checked, he found the animal with its head stuck in the fence. The farmer said the sound could be mistaken for a child screaming. He led the officers to the area and sure enough, it was exactly where the complainant reported the sound coming from. All kidding aside, police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity immediately so we can check it out. It’s always better to be safe than sorry."

