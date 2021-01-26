Putin Extends Greetings On Republic Day, Wishes 'success, Prosperity To Indian Citizens'

As the nation celebrates 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings and said that India plays an “important constructive” role in addressing pressing issues on the regional and global agenda. In a congratulatory message to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi, Putin said that the successes achieved by India in various spheres are “recognised”. He added that Russia also values the relations of the privilege strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

Putin said, “Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day. The successes achieved by your country in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres are generally recognized. India plays an important constructive role in addressing pressing issues on the regional and global agenda”.

“We value the relations of the privileged strategic partnership that exist between our states. I am confident that the further build-up of the entire range of constructive Russian-Indian ties meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening international stability and security. I wish you good health and success, and prosperity to all Indian citizens," he added.

World leaders extend greetings

Apart from Putin, several other global leaders also extended their wishes to India on the auspicious occasion. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated PM Modi and the people of India, Bhutan’s Lotay Tshering, on the other hand, conveyed prayers of people of Bhutan for India’s lasting peace and prosperity. Reiterating PM Modi's stance on Australia and India being solid partners, Australian PM Scott Morrison remarked that the two countries functioned on similar ideals of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

President of Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also congratulated PM Modi and President Kovind and called India’s constitution “remarkable”. UK PM Boris Johnson, who was set to be the chief guest at India’s annual Republic Day parade, also extended greeting and said that UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli expressed his best wishes for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of India and further admired nation’s “spectacular progress in various fields of science, technology, medicine & economic development”.

Meanwhile, as per tradition, the national flag was unfurled in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, and other dignitaries, followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. During the Republic Day parade, the might of the Indian Airforce was in full display. India showed its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets.

(With inputs from ANI)

