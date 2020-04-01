Putin To Send Medical Equipment To Help US Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

In a surprising development, Russia is set to send medical supplies and equipment to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, a news agency reported citing the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This comes as the United States reported 185,673 infected cases and 3,788 cases of death due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection. On the other hand, Russia has reported 2,337 cases of infection and 17 deaths so far.

According to reports, the proposal was made during a telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 30, wherein they spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and oil markets. The reports mention that Trump accepted the proposal following which a Russian plane full of medical and protective equipment is soon expected to leave for the US soon.

Talking to international media, Peskov said that by supplying equipment and medicines, the Russian president expects the manufacturers in the US to gain momentum and reciprocate the gesture when Russia needs help.

Stricter punishments for quarantine violators

Meanwhile, the State Duma -- Russia's lower parliament house, hastily passed a package of coronavirus-related measures on March 31 designed to expand government powers in dealing with the pandemic, including strict punishment for quarantine violators.

Moscow, the country's capital, has been under lockdown since Monday, with most businesses closed and residents not allowed to leave their apartments except for grocery shopping, buying medicines, taking out the trash or walking their dogs. Under the new legislation, penalties for breaking the imposed lockdown have increased, despite human rights advocates saying such lockdowns can't be legally enforced until the state of emergency is declared by the president.

The Kremlin has so far said that Moscow authorities have been within their rights to impose the lockdown. Violators may face up to seven years imprisonment if their behaviour results in the deaths of two or more people. The State Duma passed laws to strengthen punishments for spreading false information about the virus and gave the Cabinet the power to declare state of emergency.

Image Credits: AP

