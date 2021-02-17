Queen’s Gambit Triggers Increase In Sale Of Spanish Chess Makers; Here's Why

The sales of a Spanish Chessboard maker witnessed an exponential rise after it was discovered that its boards featured in hit Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. In a normal year, Rechapados Ferrer would produce around 20,000 chess boards in its factory located in La Garriga. However, after the company’s chessboards featured in the show last October, it has received an order of 40,000 boards and the count is still increasing.

David Ferrer, who now runs the family business founded by his grandfather, noticed a small rise in sales during Spain’s stringent lockdown in the spring and early summer of last year. However, it was nothing in comparison to the hike which they got after their boards featured in blockbuster series.

Speaking to The Guardian, Ferrer said that when the Netflix Series came, “it all went crazy and drove the sales of the chessboards through the roof”. Elaborating further, he added that he noticed the spike first around Christmas when one of their users returned back asking for the same number of chessboards he had already bought. The trend followers as more and more people returned asking for the “boards from The Queen’s Gambit.” He also revealed that the company, this year, has been working in its full capacity to meet the heightened demand. The Chess Boards sell between €40 and €150 and can be ordered online at the company's website.

Credits: rechapadosferrer.com

About The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit is one of the most-watched show on Netflix. It revolves around a teenage chess prodigy who grapples with alcohol and drug addiction. The Queen's Gambit cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Marielle Heller and Marcin DorociÅ„ski among others. Yet she goes on to become one of the greatest chess payers of all time. The miniseries based on Walter Tevis's 1983 novel of the same name. The title refers to "Queen's Gambit", a chess opening. It was written and directed by Scott Frank, who created it with Allan Scott.

