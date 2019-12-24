Star Wars' New Sequel Rated Lowest In The Series; But It's Score Will Surprise You

The Rise of Skywalker is the final chapter of the new Star Wars sequel series which has unfortunately received the lowest CinemaScore than any other prequel trilogy of the franchise. The film released worldwide on December 20 and the fans were really excited to watch the end of the Skywalker era. CinemaScore takes up the scores of the movie attendees at theatres throughout North America (including Canada) during opening weekend.

Also Read | Star Wars Actor John Boyega Is Not Happy With Finn And Rose’s Story In The Last Jedi

The viewers are given a poll consisting of six questions, all on an A to F scale. The set of six questions also includes information on demographics, as well as purchase and rental interest. Perhaps the expectations of the fans were too high from the final chapter of the new Star Wars sequel series. Read more to know about CinemaScore giving Skywalker a low score.

Also Read | 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Beats 'Cats' At The Box Office; Check Out Collections

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collection Reaches Number One Spot In Its First Weekend

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is the #1 movie in the world! Get tickets to see it now playing in theaters: https://t.co/EbJ0vDq9GV pic.twitter.com/ComEAFgWXL — Star Wars (@starwars) December 22, 2019

The Rise Of Skywalker gets the lowest CinemaScore

CinemaScore revealed that The Rise Of Skywalker scored a B+ which makes this part the lowest scored Star Wars prequel. The sequel which included The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith managed to score an A-. The previous two sequel movies, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, both managed to score an A. The Rise of Skywalker is currently the second-lowest Star Wars film according to the site's scoring system, just above the animated series, The Clone Wars. It may be that the fans were really expecting something out of the box from this film that forced them to score the film a Star Wars lowest trilogy record.

Also Read | JJ Abrams Opens Up About The Divisive Response To 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker Vs Taylor Swift's Cats; Box Office Collection Update

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.