Republic Top 10 Headlines: IMF Rejects Pak's Borrowing Request, Covaxin's Efficacy & More

BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi As 12 Meghalaya Congress MLAs Support TMC; Says 'age On His Side'

After 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya decided to support TMC on Wednesday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took a dig at Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. In a swipe at the former Congress president, he contended that it was "unfair" to blame the former and that he has "age on his side". Taking recourse to a defence usually adopted by the Congress party to sidestep its failures, Malviya reckoned that this development had very little significance as the next Meghalaya Assembly election was due in 2023.

IMF Rebuffs Imran Khan Govt's Borrowing Request Amid Rising Financial Woes In Pakistan

Amid the ongoing financial woes in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Islamabad's request to keep the door open for borrowing from the central bank and also did not agree on any meaningful accountability of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), reported ANI, citing The Express Tribune. As per the Pakistani Daily, the central bank's profit would not be delivered to the federal government in full unless the SBP obtains cover to back its monetary liabilities. At least 20% of the state bank's profit would henceforth be retained in the IMF central bank's coffers until the desired cover is obtained, reportedly.

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips To 'very Poor' Category At 330; Prediction For 24 Hours

After a slight improvement the day before, Delhi's air quality dipped again into the 'very poor' category on Thursday, November 25. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 330 (overall), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. For the previous ten days, Delhi had been reporting 'very poor' air quality, with a break on Wednesday when the national capital's AQI was recorded at 280 in the 'poor' category.

Survey: 54% People Don't Want Cryptocurrencies To Be Legalised In India

Around 54 per cent of people covered in a pan-India survey did not favour legalising cryptocurrencies in the country and instead pitched for treating them as digital assets held overseas, digital community platform LocalCircles said in a report. LocalCircles said the study received more than 56,000 responses from people residing in 342 districts of the country, while the number of responses to individual questions differed. In response to a question on how India should handle cryptocurrencies from a regulatory standpoint, 8,717 responses were received.

PM Modi To Take Part In Constitution Day Celebrations At Parliament & SC On Nov 26

Commemorating Constitution Day on November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programmes that will be organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan. The itinerary stated that after President Ram Nath Kovind's speech to mark the day, the nation will join him in reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 am in the Central Hall of Parliament while Lok Sabha Speaker and Om Birla Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will address the programme.

Sharad Pawar 'shocked' After Param Bir Singh Apprehends Threat From Mumbai Police

Addressing a press conference in Satara on Wednesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar expressed his shock at Param Bir Singh's claim that he faces a threat from Mumbai Police. Denying rumours that he has fled the country, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner's lawyer Puneet Bali informed the Supreme Court on Monday that his client is ready to appear before the CBI in a period of 24 hours. This revelation came after the apex court had refused to grant the IPS officer any protection unless he discloses his location.

Pak Petroleum Dealers Launch Nationwide Strike Against Imran Khan Govt Over Profit Margin

After the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced a nationwide strike from November 25, effective 6 am in the morning, citizens in large numbers in Islamabad swarmed the petrol stations to purchase the fuel, blocking the pumps until late last night, ANI reported citing the local Pakistani news outlets. Heavy traffic jams, chaos, and the rush was witnessed across Pakistan earlier yesterday ahead of the countrywide petrol strike.

China Warns US Against Providing 'Taiwan Independence' A Platform, Says 'it Will Hurt You'

Aggravated at Biden administration's invitation to Taiwan for the "Summit for Democracy” and excluding China on Wednesday threatened the US for providing “a platform” to the "Taiwan independence" forces, and bolstering and emboldening them. “There is but one China in the world, the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory,” Zhao Lijialn, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a state presser. “One China principle is a widely-recognised norm of international relations,” the Chinese minister reminded the US, adding that "Taiwan has no other international status in the international law than being part of China.”

US Blacklists Foreign Entities From Pak, China And Russia Over National Security Issue

The US on Wednesday, Nov. 24 blacklisted twenty-seven foreign entities and individuals including from China and Pakistan, adding them to the Military End-User (MEU) list for engaging in activities that are a threat to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States. Sixteen entities and individuals operating in China and Pakistan were blacklisted “based on their contributions to Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities or ballistic missile program.” It is to mention that one entity based in Russia was also banned.

'Covaxin Has 65.2% Efficacy Against Delta Variant', Says Bharat Biotech After Lancet Study

Indian Pharma major Bharat Biotech has issued a statement after a Lancet study stated that two doses of Covaxin are 50 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19. In its statement, Bharat Biotech has said that the effectiveness result of 50 per cent achieved during the peak COVID-19 Selta variant in India in a high-risk study that was conducted on physicians and healthcare workers in a hospital environment provides insights into the efficacy and effectiveness of Covaxin.

