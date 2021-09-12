Republic Top 10 Headlines: Vijay Rupani Resigns, CoWIN Develops New API, Iraq Attacked

Indian Air Force To Get Five Landing Strips In J&K, Ladakh For Fighter And Other Jets

In a major boost for the Indian Air Force (IAF), five landing strips have been proposed in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. The emergency landing strips have been proposed for an IAF's fighter and other jets. According to reports, two landing strips will be constructed in Kashmir, two in Jammu and one in Ladakh.

'Anything can happen in politics'| Bhabanipur Bypolls: BJP Upbeat About Tibrewal's Chances; Reminds Mamata Of Nandigram Loss

Clarifying why Priyanka Tibrewal was chosen to fight against Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypolls, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday, said that the battle was between two 'losers'. Pointing out that while Banerjee had lost from Nandigram and Tibrewal from Entally seat, he lauded the advocate's fight for justice against post-poll violence in Bhabanipur. By-elections in Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly Constituencies in the state are scheduled for September 30

Qualifier Emma Raducanu Makes History After Beating Leylah Fernandez To Win US Open 2021

Unseeded British teenager Emma Raducanu went from qualifier to champion at the U.S. Open in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

Erbil International Airport Targeted In Drone Attack; No Casualties: Kurdish Officials

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq on Saturday, September 11, was targeted in a drone attack, Iraqi Kurdish officials said. While taking to Twitter, Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media relations for the Kurdistan Regional Government, informed that the attack had been carried out by explosive-laden drones. He further said that there are no victims in the attack carried by explosive-laden drones.

Centre Asks Tesla To Manufacture Cars In India Before Getting Any Tax Relief: Report

The Union Government has asked Elon Musk-owned Tesla to manufacture its green vehicles in India in order to be considered for tax concessions, sources have revealed. The company which wants to launch cars in India, has expressed concerns over the high import duties on electric vehicles (EVs), which would raise the cost of its cars to unimaginable rates.

Trump Hits Out At Biden On 9/11 Anniversary, Slams 'incompetence' In Afghanistan Pullout

Former US President Donald Trump hit out at President Joe Biden on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday. Calling the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan a result of his 'gross incompetence'. Trump, who chose to skip joining the 9/11 memorial ceremonies at Ground Zero along with other past presidents, visited a fire station and a police precinct in New York close to Trump Tower on the occasion. In a video message, Trump questioned why the US withdrawal from Afghanistan had not come up in other 9/11 memorial speeches and mourned the Kabul Airport attacks which led to the death of 13 US servicemen.

Pak NSA Calls Upon World Leaders To Engage With Taliban, Says 'necessary To Avert Crisis'

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (BSA) Moeed Yusuf on Saturday called on the international community to engage with the Taliban to prevent another refugee crisis.

Speaking at a webinar titled ‘Future of Afghanistan and Regional Stability: Challenges, Opportunities & Way Forward’, Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf said that isolating a war-torn nation would be a mistake. The webinar was organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad.

Vijay Rupani resigns | BJP To Hold Legislative Party Meeting At 2 Pm On Sunday To Appoint New Gujarat CM

Amid the political developments in Gujarat after the resignation of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar are set to visit the state on Sunday. Moreover, the two Union Ministers have been appointed as the central observers. Moreover, reports have also stated that the BJP is expected to hold its legislative party meeting on Sunday at 2 pm. Speaking to the media, Tomar informed that the party will hold a meeting with the BJP's state president and other leaders. However, Tomar also informed that no name has been finalised.

Amid Tensions With China, Japan Signs Deal To Export Defence Equipment To Vietnam

Amid worries about rising Chinese military influence, Japan and Vietnam have signed an agreement on Saturday enabling the delivery of Japanese-made defence equipment to the Southeast Asian country. Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang at a meeting in Hanoi agreed to enhance the defence cooperation of the two countries, the Japanese defence ministry said in a statement. The two leaders planned to deepen defence ties through high‑level engagement and multilateral cooperation.

CoWIN Develops New API 'KYC-VS' To Track COVID Vaccination Status Of Individuals

The CoWIN portal has launched a new feature called "Know Your Customer's Vaccination Status" also known as KYC-VS. The API will allow authorities and verifying entities like employers, railways, airlines and others to know whether a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. The KYC-VS API was announced by the Union Health Ministry of India on Friday, September 10, 2021.

