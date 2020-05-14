'World Fighting Covid, Some Spreading Viruses Like Terror': Jaishankar Shames Pak at SCO

While attending a virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a veiled but pointed attack on Pakistan for its cowardly activities of infiltration and terrorism when the entire world is battling COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even as world fighting COVID-19 some are busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos are also used to divide communities and countries," he said.

Similar observations were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit earlier this month. PM Modi on May 4 said some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses such as terrorism and fake news when the world is fighting the novel coronavirus.

EAM Jaishankar and PM Modi's remarks were on Pakistan's infiltration bid and terror activities, recent ones being the Handwara attack which claimed the lives of five security forces personnel including a Major and Colonel. In retaliation, the Indian Army killed Hizbul Mujahidin chief Riyaz Naikoo delivering a blow to the terror organisation. Days later, Hizbul leader Syed Salahuddin admitted setback after Riyaz Naikoo's encounter and was seen in a video saying 'India has an upper hand'. Salahuddin is a US designated terrorist.

Virtual SCO meeting

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he participated in the virtual SCO meeting during which the impact of coronavirus, the anniversary of ending of Second World War, the situation in Afghanistan and future SCO activities were also discussed.

Just finished a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Thank FM Lavrov for the initiative in organising it. Shared our views on the impact of #CoronaVirus, anniversary of ending of WWII, situation in Afghanistan and future #SCO activities. pic.twitter.com/Be8OL3Y5GM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 13, 2020

"During COVID-19, we have all seen any prospect of growth evaporates before our very eyes. For a society like India, it means many will not come out of poverty for no fault of theirs. They have little understanding and even less control why this happens. Of course, the crisis has resulted in the interruption of production networks and supply chains, reverberating across the globe. in these circumstances. It is pertinent of member states to jointly identify new ways and means to sustain economic growths," he added.