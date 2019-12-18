Mariah Carey's Holiday Songs That Aren’t “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)”

The Christmas season is incomplete without a few Christmas jingles and peppy Christmas songs. One song that has been played over and over for years is Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas (is you). The song has always seen a spike in worldwide listeners on online music streaming platforms during this time of the year. However, the singer has a wide range of songs you can choose to play this festive season.

5 Great Mariah Carey Christmas Songs That Aren’t “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)”

Oh Santa

Oh Santa by Carey was an attempt at recreating the classic All I want for Christ. The song is jolly and produces all the festive emotions. The song may not have reached the desired popularity however among fans this is one of the most loved songs to play during Christmas.

When Christmas Comes

This song was a huge hit and makes you yearn for Christmas to begin already. The song is a duet between Carey and John Legend. The singers managed to produce a soulful duet just in time for the Christmas season.

Joy to the World

Joy To The World is originally a Christmas carol, which the singer adapted for a new twist. The song sounds fresh and creates a merry vibe. It was after this song Mariah was called The Christmas queen among fans.

Santa Claus is Comin’ to town

The classic kid's jingle received a much-anticipated remake thanks to Mariah. Her soulful voice and cheery vibe attitude added to the bliss the song usually invokes. The song is a Christmas classic and Mariah managed to remix the song for good according to her listeners.

O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus

This song was sung by Mariah and her mother Patricia Carey. The song in itself is a soulful piece which is mellow and heart-warming in nature. Patricia being an opera singer beautifully encapsulated the essence the song tries to portray along with her daughter.

