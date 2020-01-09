Saudi Minister Asserts Kingdom's Commitment To 'spare Iraq The Danger Of War'

The Vice Minister of Defence from Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman took to Twitter on Thursday and reiterated that their leadership stands with Iraq. He asserted that Saudi will do everything within their power to prevent war.

Prince Khalid bin Salman assures support to Iraq

Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet, “The Kingdom and its leadership will always stand with brotherly Iraq and we will do everything in our power to spare the danger of war and conflict between external parties. We want the people to live in prosperity after what they have endured in the past.”

Read: Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes in Tehran; all 176 aboard dead

تقف المملكة وقيادتها دوماً مع العراق الشقيق ومع شعبه العزيز، وستبذل مافي وسعها لتجنيبه خطر الحرب والصراع بين أطراف خارجية، وأن يحيا شعبه الكريم في رخاء بعد ما عاناه من ويلات في الماضي. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 8, 2020

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. As per recent reports, a third attack was launched on Thursday as three Katyusha rockets hit the Baghdad’s, Green Zone.

Read: No casualties, will impose sanctions: US President Trump cops out after Iran's missiles

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, on Wednesday morning, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Read: LIVE: Three Katyusha rockets hit Iraq's Green Zone

Trump’s statement on the recent attacks

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, addressed the media and spoke about the recent attacks on Iraqi military bases housing US officials. In his address, he opened the possibility of a truce and said that both the countries can work together to establish peace. However, as the Iranian news agency released the preparation video after Trump’s address indicates otherwise.

Trump said, “Time has come for the UNSC members to recognize this. We must work together to make a deal with Iran for world peace. Peace cannot prevail in the middle east till Iran wages violence. Your campaign of terror and mayhem will not be tolerated.”

Read: Iran’s local media shares missile prep video after US military base attacks